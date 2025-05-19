Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.05.2025 09:06 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Meraki Global Advisors LLC: Meraki Global Advisors Appoints Joe Hodgkins as Head of Asia Pacific Trading

Finanznachrichten News

Strategic hire from Tourmaline Partners deepens Meraki's buy-side trading expertise and reinforces its commitment to Asia Pacific.

PARK CITY, Utah and SYDNEY, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meraki Global Advisors ("Meraki"), a leading provider of institutional-grade outsourced trading through its Integrated Trade Management platform, today announced the appointment of Joe Hodgkins as Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific Trading, effective immediately.


Mr. Hodgkins brings two decades of experience across buy-side, sell-side, and outsourced trading desks throughout Asia. He succeeds Simon Kelt, who is returning to New Zealand to pursue new professional opportunities. Simon will remain through May to support a smooth leadership transition.

"Joe's deep regional experience, technical expertise, and leadership pedigree will further elevate our offering to clients seeking a truly integrated, performance-driven trading solution," said Benjamin Arnold, Founder and Managing Partner of Meraki Global Advisors.

A Proven Leader in Asian Markets
Mr. Hodgkins brings a strong track record of leading high-performing trading teams, with specialized expertise in equities, derivatives, and futures. His prior roles include senior positions at Tourmaline Partners, Citigroup, and Janus Capital, where he focused on trade strategy and implementation, transaction cost analysis (TCA), and electronic, program and block trading across APAC markets.

Strengthening Meraki's High-Touch Model
Since launching in 2019, Meraki has rapidly expanded its global presence by offering a new standard in outsourced trading. Their Integrated Trade Management (ITM) model gives sophisticated investment managers the precision, control, and edge of a world-class internal desk - with the flexibility and cost efficiency of an external solution.

"Meraki's model is exactly what today's investment managers need-experienced traders who understand the nuances of the client's portfolio and trade with precision and alignment," said Hodgkins. "I'm excited to join a firm that's reshaping the outsourced trading landscape."

About Meraki Global Advisors
Meraki Global Advisors is a leading provider of outsourced trading solutions for hedge funds and asset managers worldwide. Founded by former buy-side professionals, Meraki offers the control of an internal desk with the scale and efficiency of an external partner through their Integrated Trade Management (ITM) model.

Meraki Global Advisors LLC is a FINRA member and SEC Registered. Meraki Global Advisors (HK) Ltd is licensed and regulated by the SFC of Hong Kong. © Meraki Global Advisors LLC 2025. All rights reserved.

For more information, visit us here Meraki Global Advisors and our LinkedIn page.

Contact:
Mary McAvey
+1 (435) 214-0772
info@mga-us.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690023/Meraki_Global_Advisors_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/meraki-global-advisors-appoints-joe-hodgkins-as-head-of-asia-pacific-trading-302458513.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.