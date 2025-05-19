Meraki Global Advisors LLC: Meraki Global Advisors Appoints Joe Hodgkins as Head of Asia Pacific Trading

Strategic hire from Tourmaline Partners deepens Meraki's buy-side trading expertise and reinforces its commitment to Asia Pacific.

PARK CITY, Utah and SYDNEY, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meraki Global Advisors ("Meraki"), a leading provider of institutional-grade outsourced trading through its Integrated Trade Management platform, today announced the appointment of Joe Hodgkins as Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific Trading, effective immediately.

Mr. Hodgkins brings two decades of experience across buy-side, sell-side, and outsourced trading desks throughout Asia. He succeeds Simon Kelt, who is returning to New Zealand to pursue new professional opportunities. Simon will remain through May to support a smooth leadership transition.

"Joe's deep regional experience, technical expertise, and leadership pedigree will further elevate our offering to clients seeking a truly integrated, performance-driven trading solution," said Benjamin Arnold, Founder and Managing Partner of Meraki Global Advisors.

A Proven Leader in Asian Markets

Mr. Hodgkins brings a strong track record of leading high-performing trading teams, with specialized expertise in equities, derivatives, and futures. His prior roles include senior positions at Tourmaline Partners, Citigroup, and Janus Capital, where he focused on trade strategy and implementation, transaction cost analysis (TCA), and electronic, program and block trading across APAC markets.

Strengthening Meraki's High-Touch Model

Since launching in 2019, Meraki has rapidly expanded its global presence by offering a new standard in outsourced trading. Their Integrated Trade Management (ITM) model gives sophisticated investment managers the precision, control, and edge of a world-class internal desk - with the flexibility and cost efficiency of an external solution.

"Meraki's model is exactly what today's investment managers need-experienced traders who understand the nuances of the client's portfolio and trade with precision and alignment," said Hodgkins. "I'm excited to join a firm that's reshaping the outsourced trading landscape."

About Meraki Global Advisors

Meraki Global Advisors is a leading provider of outsourced trading solutions for hedge funds and asset managers worldwide. Founded by former buy-side professionals, Meraki offers the control of an internal desk with the scale and efficiency of an external partner through their Integrated Trade Management (ITM) model.

Meraki Global Advisors LLC is a FINRA member and SEC Registered. Meraki Global Advisors (HK) Ltd is licensed and regulated by the SFC of Hong Kong. © Meraki Global Advisors LLC 2025. All rights reserved.

For more information, visit us here Meraki Global Advisors and our LinkedIn page.

