KISTERS brings proven US hail detection system to Europe through Meteomatics partnership.

AACHEN, Germany, 19 May, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KISTERS launches HailSens360 across Europe, combining real-time hail sensors with hyperlocal forecasts and nowcast alerts to protect solar, crops, and insured assets. Powered by Meteomatics - a leading European weather data provider - the solution overcomes Europe's fragmented weather data landscape, delivering actionable hail intelligence already trusted in the US.

HailSens360 combines state-of-the-art hail sensor with high-resolution forecasting, nowcast alerts, and real-time decision support - all-in-one integrated solution. Already used across solar energy, agriculture, and insurance sectors in US, it enables organisations to make faster, better-informed decisions in face of hail risk.

This marks a significant milestone for the renewables, agriculture, and insurance sectors across Europe, where risk and cost of hail damage continues to climb - yet timely, localised, high-resolution hail data remains difficult and expensive to access.

Unlike the US, where open weather data is widely available, the European meteorological data landscape has long been fragmented and despite EU Commission directives aiming at more open weather data, still costly. KISTERS chose to partner with Meteomatics - a Swiss-based leader in high-resolution weather intelligence - precisely because of their proven ability to navigate this complexity.

From simplifying access to disparate regional data sources to offering competitively priced solutions, Meteomatics has helped remove a major barrier to entry. Crucially, they developed hail size as a specific forecast output - a key input now fully integrated into KISTERS' datasphere platform, which powers the real-time insights, alerts, and analytics behind HailSens360.

This collaboration enables HailSens360 to deliver the same core value to European users as the US: hail alerts up to 90 minutes in advance, 48-hour forecasts, and post-storm insights -calibrated for the European landscape.

HailSens360 has already proven its worth across the US -solar parks now stow panels ahead of impact, to supporting faster, data-driven claims in the insurance industry. While the backend may differ, the concept remains the same: deliver fast, accurate, and local hail intelligence when every minute counts.

"Our experience in the US showed the power of combining sensor precision with software intelligence. Partnering with Meteomatics means we can finally offer that same value across Europe - with local data access and forecasting quality needed to make it work," said Johan Jaques, Solution owner at KISTERS.

"Together with KISTERS, we're closing the data gap that has long held back better hail risk management in Europe" said Chris Rees, Partnerships Manager, Meteomatics.

