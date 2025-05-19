Scientists have developed a novel method to identify which hills of coal waste are suitable for the construction of a solar plant. Their technique integrates GIS and the technique for order preference by similarity to an ideal solution. They tested the new approach suburban areas of Yangquan City, China. A group of researchers from China has developed a site selection strategy for PV plants on coal gangue hills. Gangue hills are piles made up of coal gangue, a waste product of coal mining that contributes to ecological degradation, environmental pollution, and socio-economic issues. To explore ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...