Hong Kong Smart Design Awards: HKSDA 2025 Award Presentation Ceremony Concluded Successfully 65 Award-Winning Entries Showcase the Strength of Local Creative Design

HONG KONG, HONG KONG / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / One of the most important design industry events in Hong Kong, the "Hong Kong Smart Design Awards 2025" (HKSDA), has successfully completed its preliminary and final judging phases, and has selected 65 winners from the "Corporate" and "Concept" categories. Hong Kong Smart Design Awards (HKSDA) is organized by The Hong Kong Exporters' Association and supported by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) as the Lead Sponsor. Since 2012, The HKSDA has devoted to unveil the brilliance of Hong Kong original design to the world and encourage local manufacturers and exporters to reform business strategy to attain "Design x Strategy x Technology = Smart Business". The awards ceremony was held today at the Hong Kong Palace Museum and concluded successfully. The event gathered over a hundred prominent figures from the design and business sectors, with the distinguished Dr Bernard Chan Pak-li, JP, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region presiding over the ceremony to collectively recognize the outstanding achievements of the award recipients. The occasion also looked forward to the future of Hong Kong's creative industry on the international stage.
High-resolution images:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1CJuYiMbA78kXtCfR5rNG5lkmAcqYLbyb?usp=sharing
This year marks the 14th edition of the HKSDA, and the awards ceremony has once again demonstrated its significance. This year, we welcomed over a hundred attendees and witnessed the momentous recognition of the outstanding work. The judges served as the award presenter to embody the spirit of local creative design. Dr Bernard Chan attended the event and delivered a speech, commending the exceptional design products of the award-winning designers and companies. The focus was on the potential for more Hong Kong creative design products to be exported worldwide, thereby increasing global awareness of Hong Kong design and stimulating the development of the export industry. Mr. Eric Sun, President of the Hong Kong Exporters' Association, expressed gratitude for the support and participation from all sectors, stating, "We hope that the Hong Kong Exporters' Association can provide more opportunities in the future to promote Hong Kong's original designs to other regions. We look forward to the collective efforts to make Hong Kong the most design-influential city in Asia."
65 award-winning entries showcase the strength of local creative design, with nearly half of the awards presented in the Toys and Games category
This year, a total of 65 awards were presented, including 16 Gold Awards, 15 Silver Awards, 16 Bronze Awards, 17 Merit Awards, and 1 Green Environmental Award. The winners are comprised of 57 entries from the Corporate group and 8 from the Conceptual group, with the Gifts Category leading with 33 awards.
Award Categories
Corporate Group
Concept Group
Gold Awards
15 (three recipients also received the Green Environmental Award)
1 (also received the Gold Award and Student Award)
Silver Awards
14
1
Bronze Awards
15
1
Merit Awards
13
4
Green Environmental Award
/
1
Award Categories
Corporate Group
Concept Group
Gifts Category
20
8
Home & Houseware Category
17
Toys & Games Category
12
Gold Award Entries Overview
Category
Designed Product
Designer
Product Description
Corporate Group,
Gifts Category,
Corporate Promotional Gifts
WayWay Super-Concentrated Fragrance Laundry Pods New Year Edition (Pomelo Flavor)
Wai-Ho NG
WayWay Super-Concentrated Fragrance Laundry Pods New Year Edition is an ideal laundry solution for Lunar New Year Spring Cleaning ( ??????), when families clean to welcome the Lunar New Year. These ultra-concentrated laundry pods provide powerful cleaning and refreshing pomelo scent to make doing laundry effortless.
Inspired by Lunar New Year traditions, the vibrant packaging celebrates the significance of cleanliness and renewal during the festive season. Combining convenience, quality, and cultural relevance to elevate your laundry routine!
Corporate Group,
Gifts Category,
DIY & Handicraft
Burumu Folding Mahjong Table Set
Chi-Sing LUNG
Chin-Ming MA
The Burumu Folding Mahjong* Table Set, features a foldable mahjong board and foldable legs and combining them into one elegant unit to meet your storage needs.
It allows everyone to start a mahjong game anytime, anywhere with ease. With its ingenious design and meticulous craftsmanship, it fulfils both aesthetic and functional requirements, showcasing the artisan's attention to detail.
Corporate Group,
Gifts Category,
Leisure & Travel
Passport Knitskin
Alex KING
PASSPORT KNITSKIN possesses a strong visual element, the designated elastic band embodies the fashion culture and keeps the PASSPORT KNITSKIN closed. It was designed with the concept of the glittering runway of the Hong Kong International Airport. With the latitude and longitude of the Hong Kong International Airport as its key visual, and allowing visitors to explore freely using an online map.
This product is made of natural, environmental friendly and antibacterial materials and yarn, which are low-carbon and 100% degradable.
We want to promote active traveling through PASSPORT KNITSKIN as it exposes travelers to new cultures, ideas, and perspectives that help them gain a better understanding of themselves and the world around them, while also promoting Hong Kong as a travel destination.
Corporate Group,
Gifts Category,
Occasional & Festival
Dragon and Phoenix Signature Box
Hoi-Kiu PAK
Tsz-Yeung FUNG
The Dragon and Phoenix Signature Box brings a touch of nostalgia to joyous celebrations. One side of the signature box allows guests to place their wooden sign-in cards, while the other side features decorative designs inspired by the Dragon and Phoenix grand halls.
Corporate Group,
Gifts Category,
Office Supplies & Stationery
Picasso 2 Eco
Chris CHEUNG
Experience the future of writing with our innovative inkless pen, designed for both paper and touchscreens. Featuring a state-of-the-art graphite tip and a versatile captive stylus, this pen is perfect for all your writing needs.
Made from recycled aluminum, this eco-friendly pen boasts an ergonomic triangular barrel, ensuring comfort and precision with each stroke. Whether you're jotting down notes or navigating your touch devices, this pen is the ultimate tool for the modern writer.
Embrace sustainability without compromising on style or functionality-our inkless pen is where innovation meets elegance.
Corporate Group,
Gifts Category,
Personal Accessories
Chapel Sudoku Pet Carrier
Eden XIAN
The Chapel Sudoku Pet Carrier is a versatile and comfortable pet nest suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. This portable pet bed offers a semi-enclosed design that provides protection and a sense of security for your beloved pet. When fully opened, it transforms into a spacious and cozy bed, perfect for your pet to relax in at home.
The pet bed is equipped with a removable and breathable mesh pocket, allowing for easy cleaning and the maintenance of a hygienic environment. The buttons on the side of the bed enable you to adjust its size according to your pet's needs.
The Chapel Sudoku Pet Carrier is made of premium materials, including soft, warm down, to provide a comfortable sleeping experience. With both crossbody and handheld carrying options, this pet bed offers convenience and flexibility, enabling you to take your pet anywhere.
Corporate Group,
Home & Houseware Category,
Home Décor & Plant Care
Verda Garden Modular
Grace HO
Veggroom's Verda Garden Modular is an automated hydroponic system designed for anyone to grow their own vegetables anywhere. With its patented modular design, this system combines hydroponics with furniture, allowing urban dwellers to cultivate fresh produce in living rooms, offices, and more.
Corporate Group,
Home & Houseware Category,
Kitchen & Tabletop
FOSA VacBrew Cold & Hot Coffee Maker
Randolph KWOK
Tim TANG Willie NG
Introducing the VacBrew Cold Brew Vacuum Coffee Maker, a game-changer for coffee enthusiasts! Brew delicious cold brew coffee in 12 minutes and transform your summer beverage experience. With its innovative vacuum technology, the VacBrew preserves the rich flavors and aromatic qualities of your favorite coffee beans, delivering a smooth, refreshing taste. Perfect for hot days or whenever you crave a chilled coffee delight.
The VacBrew is designed with simplicity and excellence in mind. Join the cold brew revolution and savor the ultimate summer drink-experience the joy of making exceptional coffee at home! Try VacBrew and elevate your coffee game today!
Corporate Group,
Home & Houseware Category,
Outdoor
RYOBI 18V ONE+ HANDHELD CULTIVATOR
Wai-Chung LEE
The Ryobi 18V ONE+ Handheld Cultivator is a versatile tool for preparing flower beds, small vegetable patches, and raised garden beds.
It excels at weed removal and soil aeration. Designed with safety and comfort in mind, this compact cultivator is perfect for small jobs requiring precision and control. It breaks up the compacted soil and turns over loose soil for planting, ensuring your garden stays healthy through the seasons.
Corporate Group,
Home & Houseware Category,
Smart Living
Farmacy's Cutting-edge Smart Mobile Farm SEED
Anthony HUEN
SEED is an innovative solution that redefines urban agriculture. With the carbon footprint of less than 1% of traditional farming space, SEED's four-level growing system can accommodate 192 plants, optimizing yield while minimizing environmental impact.
Equipped with see-through glass panels and advanced monitoring technology, SEED ensures optimal growing conditions year-round. By using 90% less water and zero pesticide, it retains 100% nutritional value and saves over 2.24 tons of carbon emissions annually. SEED is the smart home for plants. With our data-driven precision farming backend, it cultivates an ideal growing environment for plants to grow faster, safer, and fresher.
Corporate Group,
Home & Houseware Category,
Wellness & Personal Care
MasterCane
Zen DING
DESIGNER TEAM
MasterCane is the world's first forged-carbon foldable walking stick. Weighting only 250g, MasterCane can withstand up to 150kg. When folded, the MasterCane is only 46cmx13cm, making it easy to carry when not in use.
Its ergonomically designed handle promotes an intuitive grip, diverts pressure to the thumb, and keeps the user's wrist in a natural position when using it, therefore reduces the pressure on the wrist tendon in long term use. The silicone at the tip of the handle enables the cane to be hung at the edge of the table without slipping. MasterCane aims to provide users with a supportive, effortless and hassle-free experience.
Corporate Group,
Toys & Games Category,
Infant & Pre-school Toys & Accessories
Ru Booster
Frédéric GOORIS
The Ru Booster is the first compact, portable, 2-in-1 booster that grows with your kid! It pops into a comfy armchair for toddlers and folds flat as a booster for preschool kids. It fits on almost all chairs, even the ones with open armrests and the squishy ones. For storage, Ru Booster can be stashed under the counter - no more plastic clutter in the corner.
The comfy silicone seat pad doubles as a food-grade detachable placemat. The tray protects any chair from messy eaters and dirty shoes. Snackpocalypse? Detach the safety harness for a quick rinse or a deep-clean in the sink or dishwasher.
Ru Booster is designed and built to minimize CO2 emissions during production and recycling. As a bonus, the Mono-Material design streamlined the Ru Booster for recycling.
Just grab it and go, enjoy messy culinary adventures, hose it down, stash it, and repeat.
Corporate Group,
Toys & Games Category,
Kidult & Collectible Toys
BUNMIEBUN
Chino Chin-Fai LAM
The laden cart with steaming baskets is ready to roll out, offering an array of piping hot, plump buns that provide a deep sense of satisfaction! Plump SteamBun, ShrimpDumpling, SharkfinDumpling, SteamedDumpling and PorkBun in a variety of flavors are waiting for you to collect them all!
There are five designs in the collection, with the super adorable Bunmiebun making its official debut. Just give them a little squeeze and you can relieve all of your stress. Everyone who hugs them will be filled with warmth. Don't miss out!
Corporate Group,
Toys & Games Category,
STEM/STEAM Toys ( Educational )
iPort
Prof. Yeung YAM
EduAIR DESIGNER TEAM
iPort is an Al teaching toolkit developed by the CUHK research team, aimed at enabling students to easily overcome technical barriers when developing Al projects. The toolkit consists of an online platform that allows students to train Al models without coding.
The iPort body acts as a wireless controller, integrating motor, sound, light, and screen control. Students can control the movements of their own smart devices based on the Al's classification results through the online platform. By simplifying the learning process and igniting students' interest, iPort encourages creativity and exploration in Al, preparing them for further studies in innovative technologies.
Corporate Group,
Toys & Games Category,
Traditional Toys & Games
Puff Pastry Egg Tart Bed
Michelle Wing-Man YUEN
The Puff Pastry Egg Tart Bed focuses on the innovative and eco-friendly design. Shaped like the beloved Hong Kong egg tart, this multifunctional bed can be transformed into 9 shapes, creating a new and exciting play environment.
It also includes an adjustable catnip track for the cat's mental stimulation, offering endless play and rest options. The Puff Pastry Egg Tart Bed was crafted with paper, it can be easily folded and stored, ideal for space-conscious households.
This bed complies with rigorous safety standards, and reflects a commitment to sustainability and pet well-being. It embodies user-centric design, combining innovation, comfort, and playfulness perfectly.
Conceptual Group,
Home & Houseware Category
Baby Monitor - CATCHING STARS
Jemima Ching-Sum LAM
CATCHING STARS baby monitor is the first baby selfie monitor designed to increase your baby's comfort and engagement. It minimizes the discomfort of being surveilled and creates a more relaxing atmosphere.
The sensory ball offers various textures and shapes for exploration. Bisphenol A(BPA)-free silicone material ensures the infants' safety. With a removable magnetic toy and silicone nightlight in six colors, this monitor is perfect for cribs or baby gyms. The nightlight changes color with each touch to captivate your little one. The built-in camera allows for capturing precious moments. Ideal for young parents seeking a multifunctional, interesting product to share their babies' moments.
Dr Bernard Chan Pak-li, JP and Mr. Sun Wing-tsong, President of the Hong Kong Exporters' Association, the judging panel and supporting organization.
A group photo of the winners in the "Corporate Group."
A group photo of the winners in the "Conceptual Group."
Exhibition of Award-Winning Works from Local and Overseas.
In addition to the successful completion of the "Hong Kong Smart Design Awards 2025" exhibition and award ceremony, the winning entries will also be showcased both locally and internationally. This initiative aims to increase awareness of Hong Kong's creative design and assist local designers in expanding their presence in overseas markets.
Date
Event
6-7 June, 2025
Design Shanghai 2025 @ Shanghai
21-22 June, 2025
Pinkoi HOHOBUY Summer Market
1-7 July, 2025
Hong Kong Smart Design Awards 2025 | Exhibition @ K11 Art Mall
4-8 September, 2025
Maison & Objet 2025 @ Paris
The press release is distributed by SimFusion Technology Ltd., for enquiries, please contact:
Phoebe Chan
Tel: 2341 6938 / 6396 0095
Email: phoebe@simfusion.com.hk
Yuki Chan
Tel: 2341 6177 / 6206 5233
Email: yuki.chan@simfusion.com.hk
SOURCE: Hong Kong Smart Design Awards
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/hksda-2025-award-presentation-ceremony-concluded-successfully-65-1028989