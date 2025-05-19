Hong Kong Smart Design Awards: HKSDA 2025 Award Presentation Ceremony Concluded Successfully 65 Award-Winning Entries Showcase the Strength of Local Creative Design

Category Designed Product Designer Product Description

Corporate Group, Gifts Category, Corporate Promotional Gifts WayWay Super-Concentrated Fragrance Laundry Pods New Year Edition (Pomelo Flavor) Wai-Ho NG WayWay Super-Concentrated Fragrance Laundry Pods New Year Edition is an ideal laundry solution for Lunar New Year Spring Cleaning ( ??????), when families clean to welcome the Lunar New Year. These ultra-concentrated laundry pods provide powerful cleaning and refreshing pomelo scent to make doing laundry effortless. Inspired by Lunar New Year traditions, the vibrant packaging celebrates the significance of cleanliness and renewal during the festive season. Combining convenience, quality, and cultural relevance to elevate your laundry routine!

Corporate Group, Gifts Category, DIY & Handicraft Burumu Folding Mahjong Table Set Chi-Sing LUNG Chin-Ming MA The Burumu Folding Mahjong* Table Set, features a foldable mahjong board and foldable legs and combining them into one elegant unit to meet your storage needs. It allows everyone to start a mahjong game anytime, anywhere with ease. With its ingenious design and meticulous craftsmanship, it fulfils both aesthetic and functional requirements, showcasing the artisan's attention to detail.

Corporate Group, Gifts Category, Leisure & Travel Passport Knitskin Alex KING PASSPORT KNITSKIN possesses a strong visual element, the designated elastic band embodies the fashion culture and keeps the PASSPORT KNITSKIN closed. It was designed with the concept of the glittering runway of the Hong Kong International Airport. With the latitude and longitude of the Hong Kong International Airport as its key visual, and allowing visitors to explore freely using an online map. This product is made of natural, environmental friendly and antibacterial materials and yarn, which are low-carbon and 100% degradable. We want to promote active traveling through PASSPORT KNITSKIN as it exposes travelers to new cultures, ideas, and perspectives that help them gain a better understanding of themselves and the world around them, while also promoting Hong Kong as a travel destination.

Corporate Group, Gifts Category, Occasional & Festival Dragon and Phoenix Signature Box Hoi-Kiu PAK Tsz-Yeung FUNG The Dragon and Phoenix Signature Box brings a touch of nostalgia to joyous celebrations. One side of the signature box allows guests to place their wooden sign-in cards, while the other side features decorative designs inspired by the Dragon and Phoenix grand halls.

Corporate Group, Gifts Category, Office Supplies & Stationery Picasso 2 Eco Chris CHEUNG Experience the future of writing with our innovative inkless pen, designed for both paper and touchscreens. Featuring a state-of-the-art graphite tip and a versatile captive stylus, this pen is perfect for all your writing needs. Made from recycled aluminum, this eco-friendly pen boasts an ergonomic triangular barrel, ensuring comfort and precision with each stroke. Whether you're jotting down notes or navigating your touch devices, this pen is the ultimate tool for the modern writer. Embrace sustainability without compromising on style or functionality-our inkless pen is where innovation meets elegance.

Corporate Group, Gifts Category, Personal Accessories Chapel Sudoku Pet Carrier Eden XIAN The Chapel Sudoku Pet Carrier is a versatile and comfortable pet nest suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. This portable pet bed offers a semi-enclosed design that provides protection and a sense of security for your beloved pet. When fully opened, it transforms into a spacious and cozy bed, perfect for your pet to relax in at home. The pet bed is equipped with a removable and breathable mesh pocket, allowing for easy cleaning and the maintenance of a hygienic environment. The buttons on the side of the bed enable you to adjust its size according to your pet's needs. The Chapel Sudoku Pet Carrier is made of premium materials, including soft, warm down, to provide a comfortable sleeping experience. With both crossbody and handheld carrying options, this pet bed offers convenience and flexibility, enabling you to take your pet anywhere.

Corporate Group, Home & Houseware Category, Home Décor & Plant Care Verda Garden Modular Grace HO Veggroom's Verda Garden Modular is an automated hydroponic system designed for anyone to grow their own vegetables anywhere. With its patented modular design, this system combines hydroponics with furniture, allowing urban dwellers to cultivate fresh produce in living rooms, offices, and more. 100% Soil-Free: Grows 50% faster than traditional methods with a 30% higher yield.

Expandable: Easily increase growing capacity by connecting multiple trays.

Full-Spectrum High Intensity Grow Lights: Ensure healthy vegetable growth at different heights, enhancing photosynthesis for richer yields.

Low Maintenance: Large water tank allows for watering just once a month.

Easy Irrigation: Convenient flip cover for adding water.

Nutritious: Harvested at peak freshness, retaining more nutrients than store-bought produce.

Eco-Friendly: Uses 95% less water than traditional growing methods. Grow fresh, pesticide-free vegetables year-round without worrying about bad weather or pests.



Corporate Group, Home & Houseware Category, Kitchen & Tabletop FOSA VacBrew Cold & Hot Coffee Maker Randolph KWOK Tim TANG Willie NG Introducing the VacBrew Cold Brew Vacuum Coffee Maker, a game-changer for coffee enthusiasts! Brew delicious cold brew coffee in 12 minutes and transform your summer beverage experience. With its innovative vacuum technology, the VacBrew preserves the rich flavors and aromatic qualities of your favorite coffee beans, delivering a smooth, refreshing taste. Perfect for hot days or whenever you crave a chilled coffee delight. The VacBrew is designed with simplicity and excellence in mind. Join the cold brew revolution and savor the ultimate summer drink-experience the joy of making exceptional coffee at home! Try VacBrew and elevate your coffee game today!

Corporate Group, Home & Houseware Category, Outdoor RYOBI 18V ONE+ HANDHELD CULTIVATOR Wai-Chung LEE The Ryobi 18V ONE+ Handheld Cultivator is a versatile tool for preparing flower beds, small vegetable patches, and raised garden beds. It excels at weed removal and soil aeration. Designed with safety and comfort in mind, this compact cultivator is perfect for small jobs requiring precision and control. It breaks up the compacted soil and turns over loose soil for planting, ensuring your garden stays healthy through the seasons.

Corporate Group, Home & Houseware Category, Smart Living Farmacy's Cutting-edge Smart Mobile Farm SEED Anthony HUEN SEED is an innovative solution that redefines urban agriculture. With the carbon footprint of less than 1% of traditional farming space, SEED's four-level growing system can accommodate 192 plants, optimizing yield while minimizing environmental impact. Equipped with see-through glass panels and advanced monitoring technology, SEED ensures optimal growing conditions year-round. By using 90% less water and zero pesticide, it retains 100% nutritional value and saves over 2.24 tons of carbon emissions annually. SEED is the smart home for plants. With our data-driven precision farming backend, it cultivates an ideal growing environment for plants to grow faster, safer, and fresher.

Corporate Group, Home & Houseware Category, Wellness & Personal Care MasterCane Zen DING DESIGNER TEAM MasterCane is the world's first forged-carbon foldable walking stick. Weighting only 250g, MasterCane can withstand up to 150kg. When folded, the MasterCane is only 46cmx13cm, making it easy to carry when not in use. Its ergonomically designed handle promotes an intuitive grip, diverts pressure to the thumb, and keeps the user's wrist in a natural position when using it, therefore reduces the pressure on the wrist tendon in long term use. The silicone at the tip of the handle enables the cane to be hung at the edge of the table without slipping. MasterCane aims to provide users with a supportive, effortless and hassle-free experience.

Corporate Group, Toys & Games Category, Infant & Pre-school Toys & Accessories Ru Booster Frédéric GOORIS The Ru Booster is the first compact, portable, 2-in-1 booster that grows with your kid! It pops into a comfy armchair for toddlers and folds flat as a booster for preschool kids. It fits on almost all chairs, even the ones with open armrests and the squishy ones. For storage, Ru Booster can be stashed under the counter - no more plastic clutter in the corner. The comfy silicone seat pad doubles as a food-grade detachable placemat. The tray protects any chair from messy eaters and dirty shoes. Snackpocalypse? Detach the safety harness for a quick rinse or a deep-clean in the sink or dishwasher. Ru Booster is designed and built to minimize CO2 emissions during production and recycling. As a bonus, the Mono-Material design streamlined the Ru Booster for recycling. Just grab it and go, enjoy messy culinary adventures, hose it down, stash it, and repeat.

Corporate Group, Toys & Games Category, Kidult & Collectible Toys BUNMIEBUN Chino Chin-Fai LAM The laden cart with steaming baskets is ready to roll out, offering an array of piping hot, plump buns that provide a deep sense of satisfaction! Plump SteamBun, ShrimpDumpling, SharkfinDumpling, SteamedDumpling and PorkBun in a variety of flavors are waiting for you to collect them all! There are five designs in the collection, with the super adorable Bunmiebun making its official debut. Just give them a little squeeze and you can relieve all of your stress. Everyone who hugs them will be filled with warmth. Don't miss out!

Corporate Group, Toys & Games Category, STEM/STEAM Toys ( Educational ) iPort Prof. Yeung YAM EduAIR DESIGNER TEAM iPort is an Al teaching toolkit developed by the CUHK research team, aimed at enabling students to easily overcome technical barriers when developing Al projects. The toolkit consists of an online platform that allows students to train Al models without coding. The iPort body acts as a wireless controller, integrating motor, sound, light, and screen control. Students can control the movements of their own smart devices based on the Al's classification results through the online platform. By simplifying the learning process and igniting students' interest, iPort encourages creativity and exploration in Al, preparing them for further studies in innovative technologies.

Corporate Group, Toys & Games Category, Traditional Toys & Games Puff Pastry Egg Tart Bed Michelle Wing-Man YUEN The Puff Pastry Egg Tart Bed focuses on the innovative and eco-friendly design. Shaped like the beloved Hong Kong egg tart, this multifunctional bed can be transformed into 9 shapes, creating a new and exciting play environment. It also includes an adjustable catnip track for the cat's mental stimulation, offering endless play and rest options. The Puff Pastry Egg Tart Bed was crafted with paper, it can be easily folded and stored, ideal for space-conscious households. This bed complies with rigorous safety standards, and reflects a commitment to sustainability and pet well-being. It embodies user-centric design, combining innovation, comfort, and playfulness perfectly.