Mobupps Earns Great Place to Work® Certification across Israel, China and India

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobupps, a global leader in mobile advertising and ad-tech innovation, has officially been certified as a Great Place to Work® in Israel, China and India. This prestigious recognition is based entirely on employee feedback and reflects Mobupps' ongoing commitment to creating a high-trust, inclusive and people-first workplace culture.

Bella Katsir, Mobupps Chief Operating Officer, emphasizes that culture is Mobupps' strongest foundation: "We're more than a workplace - we're a family. Regardless of role or location, every team member has a voice, a path to grow and a place to lead. This certification validates the values we've created across our offices in three countries."

With team members from over 15 nationalities, Mobupps thrives on diversity. Inclusive practices, blended with measurable KPIs, open communication and growth opportunities, create a space where people stay, succeed and evolve.

Yaron Tomchin, Mobupps Chief Executive Officer, says: "Our edge is our people, but our power is in how we use technology to amplify that talent. Mobupps was founded on innovation and our evolution reflects a relentless focus on scalable infrastructure, real-time intelligence and automation. We're not just following trends in Programmatic, CTV, AI and DMP, we're engineering the frameworks that shape them. None of this is possible without a team that feels trusted, inspired and heard."

Mobupps combines its core values of innovation, collaboration and integrity with a robust technology foundation built on three proprietary platforms. MAFO, Mobupps' AI-driven performance engine, automates campaign optimization through real-time data analysis, fraud detection and predictive budget allocation. MobuppsX, the company's demand-side platform, grants advertisers access to exclusive global inventory, leveraging pre-bid fraud filtering, unique RTB pathways and AI-powered audience targeting. On the publisher side, iRTB offers a supply-side suite for precise yield optimization, integrating seamlessly with OpenRTB and Prebid while enabling geo-based revenue controls and deep analytics across inventory, latency and bid performance.

Mobupps is a global frontrunner in mobile advertising and technology solutions. With a legacy spanning over 16 years, Mobupps is a trusted name in the industry, tailoring marketing campaigns to the unique needs of businesses and offering solutions that integrate seamlessly across various industries and platforms.

