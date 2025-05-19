Avado Awarded CIPD Platinum Centre Status Under New Provider Recognition Structure

LONDON, 19 May 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avado is pleased to announce that it has been awarded Platinum Centre status by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), recognising its commitment to quality in CIPD qualification delivery and learner support.

This follows the CIPD's launch of a new recognition framework aimed at providing greater transparency and clarity for both learners and employers. The framework sets out clear criteria for achieving Platinum status, including strong operational practices, excellence in assessment delivery, and consistently positive learner outcomes.

"We're really overjoyed with CIPD's new, clearer guidelines around Platinum Centre status," said Lisa Stevens, People and Operations Director at Avado. "They bring important visibility to the standards behind quality delivery, and we're proud to see our ongoing work in tutor support, programme innovation and learner experience reflected in this recognition."

As described by the CIPD, Platinum Centre status signifies a consistently high-quality learning environment. It indicates that a centre:

Excels in delivering CIPD standards for marking, assessment and membership

Maintains robust administration and operations

Demonstrates strong levels of learner achievement and satisfaction

A Continued Commitment to Learner Support and Innovation

Avado's approach to delivering CIPD qualifications combines comprehensive learner support with innovative technology, designed to create a flexible and engaging study experience.

Learners are supported by expert tutors, a growing mentor programme that pairs them with experienced professionals and alumni, and the Avado Connect community - a network offering access to peer connections, monthly masterclasses, job opportunities, and career advice.

This human support is complemented by Avado's investment in digital tools. The Learning Hub provides a structured and accessible platform for self-paced study, while tools such as QuickScore, an instant assessment feedback tool, and Ava, a 24/7 AI-powered learning assistant, help learners stay on track and confidently engage with their assignments and course material.

Avado now offers learners the opportunity to enrol on one of its 'Plus' qualifications - a premium upgrade designed to enhance assessment outcomes and real-world HR readiness. The Plus experience includes personalised 1:1 pre-assessment tutorials, live mock employment tribunals, extended access to Avado's AI-powered QuickScore tool, and CIPD membership from day one to support professional growth.

Supporting the People Profession

Avado has supported over 50,000 professionals in achieving CIPD qualifications and continues to evolve its programmes in line with the needs of modern learners and workplaces. This recognition as a CIPD Platinum Centre reinforces Avado's role in providing high-quality, accessible education for current and future people professionals.

About Avado

Avado is a leading provider of CIPD qualifications in the UK and Middle East. For over a decade, we have partnered with the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) to empower HR and L&D professionals to excel in their careers. With a proven track record, Avado has guided over 50,000 learners towards their professional goals, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to develop and grow.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Avado

Email: enquiries@avadolearning.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/avado-awarded-cipd-platinum-centre-status-under-new-provider-recognition-structure-302457844.html