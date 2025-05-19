Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB: Enviro and Michelin in a unique collaboration to create a circular solution for racing tires

Scandinavian Enviro Systems (Enviro) and the French tire manufacturer Michelin have initiated a collaboration following successful tests, which means that Enviro will recycle valuable raw materials such as carbon black and oil from Michelin's used racing tires. The recycled carbon black can then be reused by Michelin to produce new racing and other tires. "Racing tires represent the pinnacle of tire technology, and for Enviro to be involved in providing a circular solution for the racing tires of the world's largest tire manufacturer is a mark of quality for what our technology can achieve," says Fredrik Emilson, CEO of Enviro.

The collaboration was presented by Michelin's racing division at a press event at the Paul Ricard racetrack outside Le Castellet in southern France. Since early 2025, Enviro has conducted successful trials with the recycling of Michelin's racing tires at Enviro's facility in Åsensbruk. The plan is to gradually introduce the recycling of Michelin's racing tires during 2026.

The tires in question are used by racing vehicles within Le Mans Hypercar, a sports car classification that since 2021 has replaced the previous endurance racing class, World Endurance Championship (WEC). The tires consist of special compounds intended to provide maximum performance. Enviro and Michelin entered into a strategic partnership in 2020, and Michelin has since been Enviro's single largest owner. Previously, Enviro has delivered recycled carbon black to Michelin's racing tires, and now we are adding the step of taking back and pyrolyzing the tires, converting them into, among other things, new recycled carbon black, which can again be used for new tires including racing tires.

"We have developed our pyrolysis technology in close collaboration with Michelin, which has been crucial for creating a technology that can recycle raw materials of the right quality and with the right properties. That Enviro and its technology are now deemed capable of delivering a completely circular solution for Michelin is incredibly honorable and says a lot about how well we have succeeded," says Fredrik Emilson, CEO of Enviro.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Emilson, CEO Enviro, +46 (0) 706-05 67 83, fredrik.emilson@envirosystems.se

Fredrik Aaben, CFO Enviro, +46 (0) 729 70 78 91, fredrik.aaben@envirosystems.se