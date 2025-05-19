Meren Energy Inc.: Update on Timetable for ISIN Change on Nasdaq Stockholm and Record Date for Dividend

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2025 /CNW/ - (AOI-TSX, AOI-Nasdaq-Stockholm) - Meren Energy Inc. ("Meren" or the "Company") corrects the timetable regarding the ISIN change on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The last day of trading in the current ISIN on Nasdaq Stockholm will be May 21, 2025, and the first day of trading in the new ISIN on Nasdaq Stockholm will be May 22, 2025. The record date regarding the ISIN change for shares affiliated with Euroclear Sweden will be May 23, 2025 and the completion date regarding the ISIN change for shares affiliated with Euroclear Sweden will be May 26, 2025. Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange will commence under the new CUSIP as previously noted at the open of trading on May 20, 2025.

The Company has also determined to update its record date for the quarterly dividend announced on May 14, 2025 from May 26, 2025 to May 28, 2025. The payment dates will remain the same as previously announced, being June 11, 2025 for shares traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and June 16, 2025 for shares traded on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This is an administrative matter and shareholders do not need to take any action.

For further information, please contact:

Shahin Amini

Head of IR and Communications

shahin.amini@mereninc.com

T: +44 (0)20 8017 1511

Burson Buchanan

Financial PR & Communications Advisor

Energy@Buchanan.uk.com

T: +44 (0)20 7466 5000

About Meren

Meren is a full-cycle Independent upstream oil and gas company with interests offshore Nigeria, Namibia, South Africa and Equatorial Guinea. Its main assets are producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria operated by Majors. The Company holds a leading position in the Orange Basin including its effective interest in the Venus light oil project, offshore Namibia, and its direct interest in Block 3B/4B, offshore South Africa.