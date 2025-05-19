Anzeige
Filo wurde für 4,1 Mrd. gekauft - ist Mocoa der nächste Mega-Porphyr zum Schnäppchenpreis?!
19.05.2025 10:00 Uhr
DOOGEE at GITEX EUROPE 2025: Leading the AI-Powered Rugged Tech Revolution

Finanznachrichten News

BERLIN, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DOOGEE, the world's No.1 rugged smartphone brand, is set to make a powerful debut at GITEX EUROPE 2025 in Berlin.

Industry-leading Projector Rugged Smartphone, V Max Play

With over 16 years of industry leadership and 300+ global patents, DOOGEE is accelerating its European expansion and redefining what mobile devices can do for extreme environments, industrial professionals, and smart tech enthusiasts.

AI at the Core: Smarter, Faster, More Reliable

Fueled by the Gemini large model framework, DOOGEE's AI suite empowers users with more than just tools-it delivers a whole new way to live and work:

  • Smarter Creation: Instantly generate text, images, or summaries; translate across 50+ languages; and recognize objects with precision-all on-device.
  • Faster Productivity: Code generation, document drafting, and intelligent scheduling make DOOGEE your ideal work companion.
  • Reliable Assistance: Voice control, chatbot-style interaction, and 24/7 AI support ensure you're never alone, even in the wild.

Flagship Rugged Innovations on Display

At GITEX EUROPE 2025, DOOGEE will showcase an impressive lineup of AI-enhanced devices engineered for durability, performance, and real-world utility:

V Max Series - Rugged Meets Intelligent

  • V Max Play: Built-in projector transforms any surface into a 100" screen-ideal for field presentations or movie nights under the stars.
  • V Max LR: Precision laser rangefinder for professionals in construction, surveying, or outdoor measurement tasks.

DOOGEE Wearables - Stay Connected, Anywhere

  • Explore a range of smartwatches built for fitness, fieldwork, and outdoor adventure-with long battery life and rugged water resistance.

Join Us in Berlin

GITEX EUROPE 2025
May 21-23, 2025
Hall 2.2 | Booth D10 | Messe Berlin
Learn more at:https://bit.ly/3SG6TqT
Contact: influencer1@doogee.com

Meet the team, test the tech, and experience the future of rugged AI mobility.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690532/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/doogee-at-gitex-europe-2025-leading-the-ai-powered-rugged-tech-revolution-302458809.html

