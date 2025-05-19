A tender in Jordan is seeking an independent power producer to develop a 200 MW solar project on a build-own-operate basis. The deadline to submit expressions of interest is July 15. The government of Jordan has opened a 200 MW solar tender. According to the invitation to tender, the chosen developer will be responsible for the design, financing, construction, commissioning, ownership, operation and maintenance of the solar facility. It will operate as an independent power producer under a power purchase agreement with a term of 20 to 25 years. Tender details add that the solar project will be ...

