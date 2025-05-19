Researchers in Burkina Faso have assessed the technical feasibility of PV systems near base transceiver stations and have found that solar modules with "optimal" boron doping levels may better resist the electromagnetic field effects. A team of researchers from Université Joseph KI-Zerbo in Burkina Faso has investigated the performance of PV systems located close to base transceiver stations (BTS) and has found that electromagnetic fields may affect the solar array performance depending on their strength. The scientists explained that the presence of the electromagnetic wave in the BTS can cause ...

