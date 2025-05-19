State-owned utility Hydro-Quebec has set out a plan to develop 11 GW of clean energy in the next decade, including 3 GW of solar. It is planning an initial 300 MW solar tender for individual projects no bigger than 25 MW. Hydro-Quebec has announced plans to develop 11 GW of clean energy projects in Quebec, Canada, over the next decade, including 3 GW of new solar. A consultation document available on the utility's website says the cost of solar power in Quebec remains slightly higher than the cost of onshore wind power today, but is already very competitive compared to renewable natural gas, ...

