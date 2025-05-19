Mercury/13: Mercury 13 Appoints New CSO and CRO to Lead Strategic Growth and Innovation in Women's Football

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / Mercury 13, the pioneering multi-club ownership group redefining women's football in Europe, is proud to announce the appointments of Hannah Haynes as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and Lindsey Eckhouse as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). These key leadership additions mark a bold step in Mercury 13's mission to scale the women's game through investment and commercial innovation.

Mercury 13 is preparing for the future by strengthening its executive leadership team with executives who not only bring a track record of high-impact achievements in global sport, media, and investment but who are also inspired by the opportunity to be part of a company that is boldly redefining the future of women's football.

Hannah and Lindsey bring over thirty years of experience in rights holders, sponsorship, and venture capital. Their appointments reflect Mercury 13's commitment to building a future-facing, high-impact organization that leads at the intersection of sport, strategy, and financial sustainability.

Driving Strategic Growth and Investment:

Hannah Haynes, Chief Strategy Officer

As Chief Strategy Officer, Hannah Haynes leads Mercury 13's investment strategy and corporate development, overseeing acquisitions across Europe's top women's football markets. Her role is central to shaping a portfolio of league defining clubs built for long-term competitive success and sustainable commercial growth.

Trained as a lawyer with the team Northridge Law LLP, specializing in sports and media, Hannah brings a unique perspective to the intersection of legal, commercial, financial and strategic operations. Her experience spans global scaling of elite sports properties, broadcasters, governing bodies (The Football Association), and investing at the intersection of venture and growth. Roles include executive positions at SailGP and investment leadership at Westerly Winds. This multifaceted background enables her to drive strategic growth, forge high-value partnerships, and deploy data-led innovation across Mercury 13's multi-club ownership model.

"My vision is to position Mercury 13 as the benchmark for modern football ownership -grounded in sustainable growth models, global ambition, and a commitment to advancing the women's game, ultimately resulting in outsized returns for our ownership group" said Haynes.

Fuelling Fan Engagement and Commercial Growth:

Lindsey Eckhouse, Chief Revenue Officer

As Chief Revenue Officer, Lindsey Eckhouse oversees all commercials, including sponsorship, ticketing, retail, and fan engagement strategies, across Mercury 13's growing network of women's football clubs. She focuses on accelerating revenue growth and forging meaningful partnerships with businesses looking to authentically connect with the rapidly expanding women's football audience.

Lindsey brings a powerful track record in global sports and entertainment, having held senior commercial roles at McLaren Racing, the National Football League (NFL), and G2 Esports. Her experience spans traditional and emerging sports ecosystems, positioning her to drive fan-centric innovation and maximize the cultural and commercial potential of Mercury/13's multi-club platform across Europe's top five markets.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redefine how the women's game engages fans and partners in the heartland of global football," said Eckhouse. "Mercury 13 is building with purpose, scale, and ambition-and I'm excited to help shape its commercial future."

From our Co-CEO,Mario Malavé

"When leaders like Hannah and Lindsey, who've excelled at the highest levels of global sport and business, choose to invest their expertise in women's football, it's a clear signal: this industry is on the cusp of transformative growth. With Hannah and Lindsey on board, I believe Mercury 13 can set a new standard and continue to attract world class business talents to the women's game"

About Mercury 13

Mercury 13 is a multi-club ownership group focused on acquiring controlling stakes in European professional women's football teams. The vision is to become the industry standard of women's football ownership by identifying and investing in the next decade's super clubs and fuelling their commercial power to attract a massive yet underserved market: women.

The group's acquisition strategy is based on the fundamental principle that women's football is a different game, and fans want a different experience. Led by Victoire Cogevina Reynal and Mario Malavé , the group comprises seasoned executives with successful track records in sports, investment, and technology.

