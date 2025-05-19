Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2025) - Live from OTC, Weintek USA announced the immediate availability of three Smart HMI panels with Class 1 Division 2 (C1D2) certification, built for safe and scalable automation in hazardous Oil & Gas environments. The launch coincides with the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), where Weintek is showcasing its latest advancements in industrial control technology.

Weintek

The newly released cMT2158X, cMT3108XH, and cMT3072XHT models are rugged, IIoT-ready, and certified for use in potentially explosive atmospheres - without adding cost. Each model is priced the same as its non-certified counterpart, offering hazardous location compliance with zero markup.

"These new C1D2-certified HMIs represent our focus on delivering technology that doesn't just survive in the Oil & Gas world but thrives in it," said Oscar Rojas, CEO of Weintek USA.

The cMT2158X (15" Standard Series) and cMT3108XH (10.1" Advanced Series) are currently in stock, with the cMT3072XHT (7" Advanced Series) shipping May 21.

All models run on EasyBuilder Pro, Weintek's fully license-free development software, and support 400+ industrial protocols, including Modbus, EtherNet/IP, and OPC UA. Each unit includes:

MQTT connectivity and cloud dashboard options

Built-in CODESYS PLC (optional activation)

(optional activation) Secure VPN remote access

Alarming, trending, scripting, and multimedia playback

Multiple local monitoring options: WebView, VNC, cMT Viewer

"You shouldn't have to choose between certification and affordability," said Nikki Gonzales, Director of Business Development at Weintek USA, who is attending OTC.

Model Highlights:

cMT2158X : 15" resistive touchscreen, standard resolution, dual Ethernet, aluminum housing

: 15" resistive touchscreen, standard resolution, dual Ethernet, aluminum housing cMT3108XH : 10.1" high-res touchscreen, optional Wi-Fi, ATEX Zone 2/22 Category 3 D/G

: 10.1" high-res touchscreen, optional Wi-Fi, Category 3 D/G cMT3072XHT: 7" high-res touchscreen, aluminum housing, -20 to 60°C operation

All models are UL listed, CE marked, and rated IP66, NEMA 4, and UL Type 4X (Indoor). Advanced Series panels include SQL connectivity, HTML5 web browser, CAN Bus, and extended protocol support for complex deployments.

For more information or to schedule a live demo, visit www.weintekusa.com or contact sales@weintekusa.com.

About Weintek USA:

Weintek USA is a leading provider of Human-Machine Interface solutions for industrial automation, recognized for intuitive design, reliability, and exceptional interoperability. With 100% license-free development software and support for over 400 industrial protocols, Weintek empowers engineers to design without limitations - free from vendor lock-in or recurring licensing fees.

