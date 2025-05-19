Anzeige
Montag, 19.05.2025
19.05.2025 11:10 Uhr
We are now Avenga

Finanznachrichten News

Qinshift and Avenga unite under one brand, strengthening global capabilities in AI, custom software development, and enterprise technology

Technology that matters

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are proud to announce that starting today, the global technology firms Qinshift and Avenga are operating as one company under a unified brand: Avenga.

Today, we unveil Avenga: a bold new brand identity that reflects the scale of our business and the ambition driving our next chapter. The new identity includes a new website, updated communications, and unified visual assets that captures the energy and purpose of a company built for what's next.

This change marks the next step in our transformation following the 2024 merger. It reflects how we already work - with unified teams, shared leadership, and a single ambition: to help our clients solve real business problems through smart use of technology.

Avenga now brings together over 6,000 professionals operating across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. We serve global enterprises in finance, telecom, automotive, manufacturing, and life sciences, providing deep industry expertise and strong delivery capabilities across digital platforms, data, AI strategy development, cloud modernization, and managed services.

As demand grows for more targeted, efficient, and scalable solutions, Avenga delivers custom software development integrated with advanced AI consulting, machine learning applications, and predictive analytics tools. These solutions help clients increase operational efficiency, enable data-driven decision-making, and deliver personalized customer experiences.

Ludovic Gaudé, CEO of Avenga, said: "This rebrand reflects how we're operating already - aligned as one company, with one clear purpose: to help our clients use technology to move faster, make better decisions, and stay competitive. We're especially focused on making AI real for business-integrating it into existing systems, data, and processes in ways that are safe, scalable, and useful. It's about applying technology that matters."

The rebrand is more than a visual change, it's a commitment to clarity and consistency in how we at Avenga show up for our clients, partners, and most importantly, our people.

Karel Komárek, Founder of KKCG, the investment group behind Avenga, said: "With Avenga, we've brought together the right people, the right scale, and the right mindset to help clients solve critical challenges. This unified brand reflects the strength of our long-term vision and our belief in technology as a force for progress. We are proud to support Avenga on its journey to become a global category leader."

While the rollout of the new Avenga identity begins today, in the coming months, the company will continue to grow its presence in key markets, and deepen its capabilities in data, AI - first transformation, and digital engineering. The company remains focused on delivering long-term client value through technology that matters.

For more information, please visit the websites:
KKCG: kkcg.com
Avenga: avenga.com

Media contact
Marina Domazetovska?
Head of PR & External Communications, Avenga
+38971229112
marina.domazetovska@avenga.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6eba2bbc-4ce7-4336-8b3b-c568290f0b43


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
