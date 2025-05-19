Louisville, Kentucky--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2025) - Aura Wellness today announced groundbreaking research demonstrating the effectiveness of its Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) technology in treating benign prostatic hypertrophy (BPH). The study, published in the Journal of Regenerative Medicine and Biology Research, showed an average 27% decrease in prostate size over 30 days with no adverse effects.

Aura Wellness

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/251904_9ea3c480f4166aa2_001full.jpg

The research, conducted by Dr. Roberta Kline from the Department of Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine at the University of Western States in association with Lennard Goetze PHD, Robert Bard MD, and Paul Dreschnak MD, examined three case studies of males with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) who received pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) Bio Energy Technology sessions using Aura Wellness's Nova HD devices.

"My family has a history of prostate issues, and when one was told that it was their turn, we put an eight-week plan in place that was very successful, which led to further research," said Ms. Alane Ziemer Paulley, President of Aura Wellness. "This study represents a significant advancement in non-invasive approaches to a condition affecting over 80% of men by age 80."

BPH is the most common benign urological condition in males, often requiring medical or surgical interventions that can carry risks and aren't always effective. As explained by Ms. Ziemer Paulley, the Aura Wellness PEMF technology works by enhancing cellular oxygenation and blood flow to the affected area, reducing inflammation, and enabling the body to heal itself.

The research team developed a moderate dosing structure that would be comfortable for all participants and sustainable schedules that the participants could easily follow. Beyond the measurable reduction in prostate size, participants reported less pain and discomfort and improved urine flow, with initial changes typically noted within one week of starting the protocol.

"Inflammation and loss of vascular function are the root of many problems. Our model is to provide non-invasive procedures with no side effects to achieve optimum homeostasis," Ms. Ziemer Paulley noted. "In concert, this could reduce the need for surgery and the amount of drugs needed."

Aura Wellness provided and directed the operations of the Nova HD devices, while Dr. Kline and her associates independently conducted the scientific research with no further involvement from Aura Wellness. The study's independent status enhances its credibility, and its findings could have far-reaching implications for men's health.

"Any validation step forward helps the medical community accept the PEMF modality," said Ms. Ziemer Paulley. "Aura Wellness and Magnawave are actively involved in facilitating research in the human and veterinary fields."

Looking ahead, Ziemer Paulley believes that "early application as a routine could significantly reduce the onset of prostate issues," potentially transforming the standard approach to age-related prostate conditions.

Dr. Kline states: "One of the biggest challenges for healthcare professionals is that the research often lags behind our clinical knowledge and experience with new technologies. This report on a series of case studies is an important step in advancing our understanding of PEMF and its use in addressing common disorders such as BPH."

About Aura Wellness:

Founded by second-generation leader Alane Ziemer Paulley and her parents, Pat and Debi Ziemer, Aura Wellness has been a leader in advocating for the advancement of PEMF Bio-Energy Technology since its establishment as a sister company to Magnawave PEMF six years ago. The companies offer health and wellness solutions for both people and animals, utilizing PEMF and Red Light therapy. With one device already FDA 510 (k) cleared, and another is on track for clearance by mid-2025, Aura Wellness is committed to becoming a global leader in the PEMF industry.

For more information, visit https://Aurawell.com or https://MagnawavePEMF.com.

Case Study: https://tinyurl.com/pemfstudy.

Article Concepts:

Five Article Concepts Inspired by the New Aura Wellness BPH Study

"From Scalpel to Signal: How Non-Invasive PEMF Is Rewriting BPH Treatment"

Angle: Contrast traditional drug / surgical options with the study's 27 % prostate-size reduction using Nova HD PEMF sessions.

Key points to explore: the risks of current therapies, study methodology, patient-reported benefits, and why cellular oxygenation and blood-flow modulation matter in prostate health. "Inside the Lab: The Independent Research Team Validating Aura Wellness's Nova HD Device"

Angle: Profile Dr. Roberta Kline and colleagues, emphasizing their work's independence and how this boosts PEMF's clinical credibility.

Key points: The research design, dosing protocol, data collection, and future trials they envision. For narrative depth, include quotes from Kline, Ziemer, and Paulley. "Beyond Pain Relief: What PEMF's Success in BPH Means for Other Age-Related Men's Health Issues"

Angle: Use the BPH findings as a springboard to discuss broader applications-ED, chronic prostatitis, pelvic pain-highlighting inflammation and vascular function as common denominators.

Key points: Mechanistic overview, existing literature, and next research frontiers Aura Wellness is exploring. "Early Intervention, Better Outcomes: Making Routine PEMF Part of Men's Preventive Health"

Angle: Build a persuasive case for incorporating moderate-dose PEMF into regular wellness checkups for men over 40.

Key points: the epidemiology of BPH, the study's quick one-week symptom improvements, the ease of home or clinic protocols, and potential cost savings by reducing medications and surgeries. "Family Legacy, Global Vision: How Aura Wellness Is Scaling PEMF for Human and Veterinary Care"

Angle: A business-plus-science feature on the Ziemer family's journey-from Magnawave roots to Aura Wellness's FDA-cleared pipeline and cross-species research partnerships.

Key points: Company history, red-light synergy, upcoming 510(k) milestones, and how veterinary successes inform human applications.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251904

SOURCE: Pressmaster DMCC