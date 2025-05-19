Anzeige
Filo wurde für 4,1 Mrd. gekauft - ist Mocoa der nächste Mega-Porphyr zum Schnäppchenpreis?!
19.05.2025 11:24 Uhr
Mize; Travelgate: Travelgate and Mize Announce Strategic Alliance to Launch SmartRate Integration, Boosting Booking Profitability for Global Partners

Finanznachrichten News

MALLORCA, Spain and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of ConX 2025, Travelgate's flagship industry event kicking off next week, Travelgate, the leading Connectivity Marketplace in the travel industry, and Mize, the global leader in fintech-based travel products, are excited to announce a strategic alliance.

Travelgate and Mize Announce Strategic Alliance to Launch SmartRate Integration, Boosting Booking Profitability for Global Partners

This collaboration brings Mize's innovative SmartRate product to Travelgate's extensive global network of travel partners. SmartRate maximizes margins at the booking moment by automatically securing the best available rate and transforming booking flow disruptions into profit, all without manual intervention.

This marks a significant step forward in Travelgate's commitment to delivering value-added tools to both Buyers and Sellers on its platform. The implementation of SmartRate will enable Travelgate's clients to maximize their margins, recover from connectivity disruptions, and secure the lowest-cost bookings in real time, all while maintaining a seamless user experience.

Optimizing Margins in Real Time

SmartRate seamlessly integrates into the booking process to automatically scan and apply the lowest available rate across the travel seller's own inventory and Mize's extensive partner network. This allows Travelgate-connected partners to unlock new revenue opportunities by:

  • Recovering errored bookings through smart reprocessing
  • Maximizing profit margins with intelligent rate scanning at the booking moment
  • Enhancing booking reliability through improved search performance and distribution rules
    Leveraging Mize's advanced room mapping and external source integration for expanded inventory access

"This partnership brings together the strengths of two platforms built on innovation and efficiency," said Dor Krubiner, CEO at Mize. "We're thrilled to collaborate with Travelgate to offer their partners a tool that not only improves operational resilience but also drives profitability with every booking."

Reinforcing Travelgate's Mission of Seamless Connectivity

Travelgate is trusted by hundreds of leading brands in the travel industry including Expedia, Agoda, Hotelbeds, and British Airways Holidays. By integrating SmartRate, Travelgate continues to expand its offerings to help partners simplify operations, accelerate time-to-market, and maximize performance across their connections.

"Our platform was built to remove complexity and open up opportunity," said Pedro Camara, CEO at Travelgate. "SmartRate fits perfectly with that vision, it's a natural addition that empowers our clients to get more out of every booking."

Mize at ConX 2025

Mize will be sponsoring this year's AfterX 2025, Travelgate's annual event that brings together key players from across the travel industry. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore SmartRate in action, meet the Mize team, and discover how this powerful integration can transform booking profitability and operational resilience across platforms.

As part of the event, Mize CEO Dor Krubiner will be featured as a speaker on one of the top keynote panels: The New Wave of Growth Strategies in B2B Travel, sharing insights on innovation, automation, and the future of travel tech.

About Travelgate

Travelgate, part of Travelsoft Group, is a next-generation Connectivity Marketplace that enables travel agencies, OTAs, Bedbanks, DMCs, and tour operators to connect seamlessly through one single API. Buyers gain real-time access to a broad range of Sellers with one integration, while Sellers benefit from exposure to a vast global distribution network.

Through tools like the Travelgate APP, users can manage connections, monitor performance, generate smart reports, and get instant support-all in one centralized, intuitive platform.

For more information, visit https://www.travelgate.com.

About Mize

Mize is a global leader in fintech-based solutions, offering AI-driven tools that create extra profit for the hotel booking industry through its fully automated proprietary technology and has generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for its partners across its suite of products. With a clear focus on innovation and customer success, Mize serves over 250 clients worldwide, helping them optimize performance and achieve their goals.

For more information, visit https://mize.tech.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690586/Travelgate_Mize.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/travelgate-and-mize-announce-strategic-alliance-to-launch-smartrate-integration-boosting-booking-profitability-for-global-partners-302458881.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
