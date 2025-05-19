TWOPAGES Launches TWOPAGES X Design Contest 2025 - A Global Call for Window Treatment Pattern Designers

SPOKANE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / TWOPAGES , a leading DTC brand in custom window treatments, has launched the inaugural TWOPAGES X Design Contest , inviting designers, artists and design enthusiasts worldwide to reimagine curtains and shades as expressions of identity, lifestyle, and interior transformation.

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, TWOPAGES introduces TWOPAGES X, a global design initiative calling on creatives to submit original designs for window treatment collections. More than an aesthetic challenge, the contest provides a global platform for showcasing cultural vision and design storytelling.

The contest is now officially open for submissions and will run through multiple phases over the coming months, culminating in a final awards ceremony in September 2025.

"TWOPAGES X is more than a design competition - it's a creative collaboration. TWOPAGES provides a space for designers, artists, and dreamers to turn their visions into reality, with the chance to see their work come to life in homes around the world." -Ray Chen, Founder of TWOPAGES

A Global Design Contest for Creative Voices

TWOPAGES X has been launched with an emphasis on accessibility and global reach. The contest is completely free to enter, with participants retaining full ownership of their work.

Submissions will be evaluated based on three weighted criteria: Innovation (45%), Market Potential (35%), and Production Feasibility (20%), ensuring that winning designs are both creative and commercially viable.

Entrants can view all guidelines and submit their designs through the official event page: https://twopagescurtains.com/pages/twopages-x-design-contest

The TWOPAGES X Design Contest is positioned as more than a creative challenge. It represents a platform for global design voices to explore the deeper emotional and narrative potential of interior textiles. Participants are asked to submit original window treatment collections that do more than decorate, designs that evoke a lifestyle, reflect heritage, and connect with how individuals shape their living environments.

According to the official event brief, entries must adhere to specific submission guidelines. All design files should be in a square format (1:1 aspect ratio). Each submission must include at least two complete product collections, with each collection showcasing a consistent pattern or design style presented in 6 to 12 distinct colorways. A colorway refers to a unique color palette or combination applied to the same base pattern. Submissions must also include detailed fabric and craftsmanship information, such as recommended fabric types (e.g., linen, cotton) and production techniques (e.g., printing, embroidery, jacquard weaving). Submission opens on May 9, 2025. The contest is open to individuals aged 18 and above worldwide, regardless of background or professional affiliation.

Overview of TWOPAGES X

Prizes pool : A total prize pool of over $51,000, including $31,000 in cash and $20,000 in TWOPAGES gift cards.

From Concept to Creation : The Top 6 entries and the Public Favorite will be commercially produced, and designers will earn royalties from future product sales.

Professional Evaluation: Designs will be evaluated and endorsed by industry professionals.

Media Coverage: Participating designers will be featured in extensive media coverage and social media highlights, which may increase their visibility within the design community.

Winners will be selected through a comprehensive three-phase evaluation process, including internal review, public voting, and expert judging:

Preliminary Round (July 1-7): Internal review and shortlisting of 20 finalists.

Semi-Final Round (July 8-20): Public voting and professional judging determine the top 6 entries.

Final Round (September 6): Judges finalize the rankings, and winners are announced during the award ceremony.

Prizes include:

Grand Prize: $10,000

Second Place (2 winners): $5,000 each

Third Place (3 winners): $2,000 each

Public Favorite Award: $5,000

Finalist Awards (20 finalists): $1,000 TWOPAGES gift cards

In addition to financial awards, the Top 6 Finalists and Public Favorite winner will have their designs commercially produced and integrated into TWOPAGES' retail product lineup. Designers will also be eligible to receive royalty compensation from future sales, creating a long-term value opportunity that extends beyond the contest itself.

Design Meets Influence

The TWOPAGES X competition builds on the brand's established practice of co-design through successful creative partnerships. Notable among these are:

Sara Le x TWOPAGES : A collection focused on delivering accessible luxury and clean, modern design for high-end consumers.

Stefana Silber x TWOPAGES : A nature-inspired line that emphasizes soft textures, earthy palettes, and elegance tailored for everyday living.

Both collaborations demonstrate TWOPAGES' strategy of fusing influencer vision with manufacturing expertise, delivering products that resonate with today's consumer demand for authenticity, customization, and quality. Additional ambassador co-designer collections will be released shortly.

Looking Ahead

As TWOPAGES celebrates a decade of innovation in home design, the launch of TWOPAGES X signifies a deliberate step toward deeper community engagement, product co-creation, and international brand visibility. With further collaborations expected later this year, TWOPAGES continues to position itself at the intersection of design excellence and consumer empowerment.

About TWOPAGES

Founded in 2015, TWOPAGES is a home décor brand specializing in menu-based, made-to-order window treatments -a differentiated model that streamlines customization while maximizing operational efficiency. The company offers a wide selection of fabrics and finishes, with a focus on quality, material integrity, and environmental accountability. Its production facility spans over 100,000 square meters and supports in-house development and traceability. To date, more than 600,000 households have embraced TWOPAGES' menu-based customization.

