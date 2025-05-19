Filtronic has been awarded a contract to develop and supply filter and diplexer assemblies to Airbus for use in Eutelsat OneWeb low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, with delivery expected in CY26. The company already has considerable expertise in ground station solutions for the LEO satellite industry and this contract, along with the Viasat contract announced in April, highlight Filtronic's growing presence in satellite payload solutions and the European space market. We believe that this contract supports our recently upgraded FY26 forecasts and we maintain our estimates.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...