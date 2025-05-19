The French National Assembly has passed an amendment to ease rules on outdoor parking facilities, drawing protests from solar and renewable energy stakeholders who warn it undermines climate progress. From pv magazine France France's National Assembly has passed an amendment to Decree No. 2024-1023 that relaxes the mandate for solar installations on parking lots larger than 1,500 square meters. Former Minister of Enterprise Olivia Grégoire submitted the amendment. The new rules eliminate the obligation by allowing owners of outdoor parking lots over 1,500 square meters to cover at least half ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...