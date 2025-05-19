Anzeige
Montag, 19.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Filo wurde für 4,1 Mrd. gekauft - ist Mocoa der nächste Mega-Porphyr zum Schnäppchenpreis?!
19.05.2025 12:06 Uhr
MEXC Launches Pizza Day Lucky Wheel Event Offering Over $100,000 in BTC and Hot Tokens

Finanznachrichten News

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the launch of the Pizza Day Lucky Wheel event to celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day. Bitcoin Pizza Day originated on May 22, 2010, when a programmer purchased two pizzas for 10,000 Bitcoins, marking the first real-world transaction using Bitcoin and symbolizing a key milestone in cryptocurrency's practical application. In this event, users will have the opportunity to share over $100,000 in BTC and other hot tokens.

MEXC Launches Pizza Day Lucky Wheel Event Offering Over $100,000 in BTC and Hot Tokens

Event Details

The Pizza Day Lucky Wheel event runs from May 19, 12:00 to May 28, 2025, 12:00 (UTC).

How to Participate

  • Register for the event on the official MEXC platform.
  • Complete the tasks listed on the event page to earn spin chances.
  • Spin the Wheel to win BTC, hot tokens, and other rewards.

Bonus Offer

Users who invite friends to join MEXC using a referral code can receive a 10 USDT token gift pack for each friend who registers and completes a task. Each referrer can earn up to five gift packs on a first-come, first-served basis. For more details and to participate in the Pizza Day Lucky Wheel event, please visit here.

In addition to the Pizza Day Lucky Wheel event, MEXC has launched various regional events to celebrate Pizza Day, providing generous rewards. Details of these events can be found below:

  • Europe, Latin America, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand: May 6, 13:00 - May 22, 18:00 (UTC+3)
  • Taipei: May 18, 14:00 - 19:30, 2025 (UTC+8)
  • MENA: May 18, 21:00 - June 10, 21:00, 2025 (UTC)
  • CIS: May 16, 10:00 - May 31, 15:00, 2025 (UTC)
  • Vietnam: May 15, 16:00 - May 31, 15:00, 2025 (UTC)

As a firm believer in the cultural value of crypto, MEXC actively promotes community engagement through creative, culturally inspired events. These initiatives enrich the user experience and help shape a more inclusive and participatory crypto ecosystem.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website| X | Telegram |How to Sign Up on MEXC


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690432/1920x1080.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2668118/MEXC_new_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mexc-launches-pizza-day-lucky-wheel-event-offering-over-100-000-in-btc-and-hot-tokens-302458814.html

