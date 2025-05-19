Baar, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2025) -

medmix named one of only nine Swiss companies for climate leadership

medmix has been recognized as one of only nine Swiss companies to achieve an "A" score in CDP's annual climate change assessment, placing it in a select group of global environmental leaders. The company also received an "A-" score for water security, further distinguishing its environmental performance.

This exclusive recognition positions medmix alongside Switzerland's most reputable corporations, including Novartis, ABB, Swisscom, and Georg Fischer. CDP is a globally renowned organization that evaluates companies' environmental impacts and initiatives. Worldwide, only 2% of nearly 23,000 companies evaluated by CDP received an "A" score, highlighting the exclusive nature of this achievement.

"This recognition reflects the consistent efforts we've made to integrate environmental principles across our businesses," said René Willi, CEO of medmix. "We are pleased to see our approach to climate action being acknowledged at this level, underscoring our strategic commitment to environmental management and transparent reporting."

Looking ahead, medmix remains committed to advancing sustainable innovation across its product portfolio and operations. By continuously investing in sustainable technologies and collaborating with partners worldwide, the company aims to set new benchmarks for environmental responsibility in the industry.

About medmix

medmix is a global leader in high-precision delivery devices, with leading positions in healthcare, consumer and industrial end-markets. Our customers benefit from our dedication to innovation and technological advancement that has resulted in over 900 active patents. Our 14 production sites worldwide together with our highly motivated and experienced team of nearly 2'700 employees are at service of our customers with uncompromising quality, proximity and agility. medmix is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. Our shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: MEDX). www.medmix.swiss

