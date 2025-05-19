Anzeige
Filo wurde für 4,1 Mrd. gekauft - ist Mocoa der nächste Mega-Porphyr zum Schnäppchenpreis?!
ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2025 13:02 Uhr
Dart Appraisal Appoints Michael Dresden CEO

Finanznachrichten News

TROY, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / Dart Appraisal, a nationwide independent appraisal management company (AMC), has officially appointed Michael Dresden as its new Chief Executive Officer. He is only the second individual to occupy this role in the company's 32-year history. In his new position, Michael will oversee all company operations and spearhead ambitious growth initiatives.

Career Journey

Michael joined Dart Appraisal in 2009 as the Director of Operations. Since becoming President, he has driven significant growth through a combination of onboarding new clients and strengthening relationships with existing ones. Under his leadership, the company has successfully acquired three AMCs since 2018, broadening Dart's footprint in the Commercial appraisal sector and setting up offices in Georgia and New Jersey.

In recent years, Dresden initiated the expansion and development of Dart Appraisal's executive management team while remaining dedicated to enhancing the company's culture and core values for all employees. "It is an honor and a privilege to come to work every day and lead this amazing company," Dresden expressed. "I'm incredibly proud of everything the Dart team has achieved over the past 16 years, and I'm thrilled about what lies ahead for our company."

Commitment to Growth

Dart is focused on becoming the leading Appraisal Management Company by concentrating on four essential pillars:

  1. Aggressively seeking the acquisition of valuation-related companies to enhance Dart's market presence.

  2. Continuing a strong track record of organic growth by onboarding new customers in search of a dependable appraisal partner.

  3. Improving and expanding its technical infrastructure to fully utilize technology's potential for delivering value to clients and appraiser partners.

  4. Developing new products and solutions that meet the evolving demands of customers seeking fast, affordable, high-quality valuations.

Dresden, a certified Six Sigma Green Belt and licensed real estate appraiser, earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Illinois State University. In 2024, he was recognized as an Industry Titan by National Mortgage Professionals magazine and serves on the board of the Michigan Mortgage Leaders Association. He currently resides in Birmingham, Michigan.

Contact Information

Lon Bollenbacher
VP, Marketing
lbollenbacher@dartappraisal.com

SOURCE: Dart Appraisal



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/dart-appraisal-appoints-michael-dresden-ceo-1028891

