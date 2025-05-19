Announcing the 2025 Montreal and Regions Consumer Choice Award Winners

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in Montreal and surrounding regions. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Montreal and Regions Consumer Choice Award Winners.
GREATER MONTREAL'S AWARD RECIPIENTS
A-Extermination
Amora
Bell Aluminium Inc.
Boni Enseignes
BonPrix Électroménagers
Boutique Mariclod
Clinique de Chirurgie Plastique de Montréal
Clinique de Greffe de Cheveux Bédard
Clinique Laflamme
Cliniques Médicales Lacroix
Cuisimax Inc.
Déménagement le Clan Panneton
Éco Dépot de Carreaux Céramique 440 Inc.
ÉquipeNutrition
H2Pro
Lambert Avocats
Le Groupe Adèle Inc.
Le Groupe Imperial
Les Goudrons du Québec Inc.
Les Produits des Fenêtres Sol-R Inc.
Les Résidences Soleil
Lexus Laval
Produits Alimentaires Italiens New Milano Inc.
Service 2000
SoumissionRénovation.ca
Top Marquage
VIP Investigation Inc.
Vitrerie des Experts
PROVINCE DE QUÉBEC'S AWARD RECIPIENTS
Benjamin Moore
MONTRÉAL ISLAND'S AWARD RECIPIENTS
Amika - Aide Et Soins À Domicile
C.M. Montreal Inc.
Centre D'Impôt Le Carrefour
Clinique Vétérinaire Rue Ontario
Clôtures Frontenac
Création Animaux RB
Cuisines & Comptoirs Montréal
cVERT
Déménagement Total
Dr. Normand Bach, Orthodontiste
Electrika Inc.
Escaliers Multi Design
Gestion Samurai
Git Portes Et Fenêtres En Aluminium
Hot & Cold Inc.
Institut Capillaire Louise Morisset
Irriglobe
J Gérard Fortin & Associés Inc.
Jean Fortin Réorganisation Financière
Jolois Consultants Informatiques
Les Fondations Nouvelle Génération Inc.
Mandyz Salon
Martin Dumont Équipe Immobilière
Megafun
Montréal Pro Cleaning Inc.
Peintres LGL Inc.
Protectzone
Remorquage Top Speed
René Perron Couvreurs
Restaurants Dame Tartine
Royalty Portes Et Fenêtres
Salon Funéraire Kane Fetterly
Studio De Danse Imperium
LAVAL'S AWARD RECIPIENTS
ABC Diesel
Alepin Gauthier Avocats
Alpha Sécurité Et Investigation
Carrefour Dentaire 440
Centre De Santé Et Beauté L'Acalmie
Centre De Spécialistes Dentaires Et Implantologie
Centres Neuropsy
Cuisine Summum Inc.
Distribution Beto-Briq Inc.
Dr. James Lee Chirugien Plastique
Duraclim
Éco Dépot De Carreaux Céramique 440 Inc.
EID Électrique
Entretien Condo Net Inc.
Esthétique Éclat Beauté
Groupe A1
Groupe Res-Q
Le Génie En Herbe
Les Couvreurs Duro-Toît
Les Services Factotum Inc.
Maçonnerie Briquexpert Inc.
Nettoyage Krystal Clean
Nettoyeur Impeccable Éco
Nuance Design Marbre & Granit Inc.
Paysagement Duguay
Remorquage Top Speed
Ryan La Haye | Planiprêt - Groupe RLH
Salon Funéraire LFC Rive-Nord
Théo Gosselin Pneus Et Mécanique
Toilettage Ste-Dorothée
Tutorax
Voyage Vasco
Zabell Photo
NORTH SHORE'S AWARD RECIPIENTS
Boulangerie Mariepain
CB Telecom
Centre De Formation 3L
Centre Dentaire Rosemère
Clôtures Frontenac
Drolet Électrique
Gestion Stéphane Légaré
Gouttières Laurentides
Groupe Delsol
Gypsy Esthétique
Institut Brabant
Intermat
Jardin De Ville
JGA Commercial (Royal Lepage)
Maison De Santé De Rosemère
Ménagez-Vous
Nettoyage Experts
Nettoyeur De La Cité
Plomberie Gariépy
Portes Et Fenêtres Rd
RCR - Réparations Cellulaires Rapides Terrebonne Inc.
Remorquage Top Speed
Roulottes Gauthier
Service Randy Leclair
St-Amour Chalut Avocats Inc.
Twins Maçonnerie Inc.
Voyages Fontainebleau
Webici
SOUTH SHORE'S AWARD RECIPIENTS
Aménagement Paysager Lambert
ArboQuébec
Bernard & Brassard
Carrossier ProColor Ste-Julie
Centre de Danse Espace iDance
Clinique Vétérinaire King-George Inc
Cliniques DM
Concept Dentaire Rive-Sud
Construction Enock Tanguay Inc.
Éco Dépôt de Carreaux Céramique 440 Inc.
Équipe Chamberland
Fovéa Optométriste
Garderie Les Petits Sportifs de St. Hubert
Géant du Web
Immigration SCAT
Intermat
Jacques Cartier Pizza
Multi-Chariots Élévateurs Inc.
Physio Summum
Plombier Expert
Racicot et Associés
Remorquage Top Speed
Visam Académie Arts Martiaux
Voyages & Croisières Aquamonde
About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com
SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award
