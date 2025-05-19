Detroit Defense Launches as New Name and Brand Identity for Ricardo Defense

Redefining Defense Solutions with Innovation, Agility, and a Relentless Focus on Mission Readiness

DETROIT, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / Ricardo Defense today unveiled its new name and brand identity: Detroit Defense, marking a bold new chapter in the company's evolution as a modern, agile leader in defense innovation, systems integration, and digital logistics.

Detroit Defense



The rebrand reflects more than geography. It represents a mindset - one rooted in Detroit's industrial legacy, but firmly oriented toward the future fight. While proud of its historical ties to the Arsenal of Democracy, Detroit Defense is defined by what comes next: enabling mission success with innovation, speed, and readiness in every solution delivered.

"Detroit Defense represents who we are and where we're headed," said Pete Roney, CEO of Detroit Defense and Co-Founder of Proteus Enterprises. "We're not just based in Detroit - we're built by it. And we're applying that same spirit of creativity, grit, and urgency to meet the evolving needs of our customers. When the mission demands it, we deliver it."

The name change follows the December 2024 acquisition of Ricardo Defense by Proteus Enterprises LLC and Gladstone Investment Corporation. That strategic shift has empowered Detroit Defense to expand its capabilities and accelerate delivery of advanced, integrated solutions that enhance readiness and support decision dominance across domains.

Pierre Chao, Co-Founder of Proteus Enterprises and Detroit Defense Board Chairman added, "Having worked across the Pentagon and industry for decades, I can say with confidence there's no team better equipped to solve the urgent challenges our warfighters face. Detroit Defense brings together deep engineering roots, modern agility, and a relentless commitment to mission success. This brand marks the beginning of something bold - and overdue - in the defense sector."

Detroit Defense will continue providing proven capabilities like the ABS/ESC retrofit kits that have increased survivability for thousands of U.S. Army HMMWVs. Building on that foundation, the company is scaling its impact in digital logistics, intelligent sustainment, and legacy system modernization - solving integration challenges others can't, and fielding next-gen capabilities that keep warfighters ready for whatever comes next.

About Detroit Defense

At Detroit Defense, we ensure success for the DoD and its allies with innovative systems, technical services, and integrated logistics for any military system. Combining decades of engineering expertise with a mission-focused approach, we deliver systems and services that enhance readiness, extend platform life cycles, and enable data-driven decision dominance.

As an OEM-agnostic partner, we bring cutting-edge capability to legacy systems - empowering forces with the capabilities of next, on the platforms of now.

Detroit Defense. Behind the Mission. Beyond the Challenge.

SOURCE: Detroit Defense

