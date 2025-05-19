York, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2025) - Ethical Energy Solar, a Pennsylvania solar energy provider, is pleased to announce its official partnership with Penn State University Athletics. The partnership focuses on empowering fans and local communities by promoting energy independence, financial savings, and community growth.

Ethical Energy Solar Partners with Penn State Athletics to Promote Energy Independence

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/250720_d54395a44418e855_002full.jpg

Supporting Penn State University Families and Communities

At the core of this partnership is a shared commitment to helping Penn State families and communities gain control over rising utility costs. Ethical Energy Solar, which specializes in solar installations using American-made materials, aims to provide Pennsylvanians with energy solutions that are both reliable and cost-effective.

The collaboration underscores Penn State University's dedication to advancing positive change in its surrounding communities. By offering educational resources and outreach opportunities, the partnership seeks to raise awareness about energy independence and long-term financial stability.

Enhancing Game Day and Beyond

Beaver Stadium, which serves as the home of Penn State University football, will play a central role in this initiative. The stadium's iconic status makes it an ideal venue for engaging fans and showcasing the benefits of a more secure energy future.

Fans of Penn State football visiting Beaver Stadium on game day will have the opportunity to explore ways to combat rising energy costs while contributing to a stronger, more empowered community. Ethical Energy Solar plans to leverage these events to connect with residents who share a passion for financial freedom and the tradition of Nittany Lions football.

A Boost for Local Economies

Ethical Energy Solar, headquartered in York, Pennsylvania, prides itself on employing a locally-based workforce and sourcing American-made solar panels for all its projects. Rated the best solar company in PA for their exceptional residential solar services.

Dan Solomon, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for Penn State Sports Enterprises, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration: "Penn State and Playfly Sports are thrilled to welcome Ethical Energy into our corporate family. As the solar category continues to grow, it excites us to be able to partner with a Pennsylvania-based company that is so deeply committed to helping local communities thrive. Their focus on sustainable energy solutions aligns perfectly with our shared values of innovation, responsibility, and community impact. Being able to feature Ethical Energy on a one-of-a-kind premium asset this fall will be a great way for us to help grow its brand awareness while also spotlighting the importance of renewable energy. We look forward to building a bright, impactful future together."

Looking Toward the Future

This partnership reflects a growing trend of universities and organizations seeking sustainable, community-centered initiatives. For Penn State University and Ethical Energy Solar, the collaboration is an opportunity to make a lasting difference for both fans and local residents.

While the financial savings and energy stability offered by solar power are at the forefront of this partnership, its broader goal is to foster empowerment in Pennsylvania communities. By providing these resources, Penn State University reaffirms its commitment to being a leader not only in athletics but also in driving meaningful community improvement.

About Ethical Energy Solar

Ethical Energy Solar Partners with Penn State Athletics to Promote Energy Independence

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/250720_d54395a44418e855_003full.jpg

Ethical Energy Solar is a Pennsylvania solar company dedicated to providing families and communities with innovative solar energy solutions. Their mission is to help customers achieve financial independence while ensuring high-quality, American-made solar installations.

For more information about the partnership or upcoming events, visit Ethical Energy Solar.

https://maps.app.goo.gl/yFeJuCQTFEHSTtYu5

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250720

SOURCE: Plentisoft