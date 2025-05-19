Slovenia has approved its largest solar project to date, with energy company Dravska Elektrarna Maribor set to develop the 30 MW Zlatolicje-Formin plant in the country's northeast. The government of Slovenia has approved a spatial plan for a 30 MW solar project. The Ministry of Environment, Climate and Energy said on its website that the project will be Slovenia's largest solar array to date. Slovenian energy company Dravska elektrarna Maribor is listed as the project investor. The spatial plan, which provides the bases for a building permit, says the project will be installed across the municipalities ...

