Infinium Announces Construction of Large-Scale eFuels Production Facility in Texas

Project Roadrunner, a sustainable aviation fuel (eSAF) facility, has reached final investment decision with Brookfield and Breakthrough Energy Catalyst and is now under construction

PECOS, Texas, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinium, the world's leading producer of commercially available eFuels, announced today that construction is underway on its second U.S.-based eFuels production site, known as Project Roadrunner. The project, which includes investors Brookfield Asset Management and Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, is located in Reeves County, Texas, near the city of Pecos.

The site is expected to become the world's largest eFuels production facility when operational, producing 23,000 tonnes per year (7.6 million gallons) of sustainable aviation fuel (eSAF) and other eFuel products for customers including global aviation leaders American Airlines and IAG, owner of British Airways, Aer Lingus and other international airline brands.

"Infinium's Project Roadrunner marks a huge achievement for the fuel industry," said Infinium CEO Robert Schuetzle. "Not only will the project produce commercial eSAF for its customers, it will bring highly skilled jobs and economic growth to the Pecos community and state of Texas. This project demonstrates the ongoing commitment of Infinium, its investors, and partners to help ensure that the United States remains a global leader in energy security, resilience and innovation."

eFuels are synthetic fuels, produced from waste CO2 and renewable energy, that are chemically identical to conventional petroleum-based fuels. These drop-in fuels are used in the transportation and chemicals sectors, seamlessly integrating with existing engines, infrastructure, and manufacturing processes. Infinium eFuels provide an opportunity for energy diversification while leveraging the global infrastructure that powers the transportation and chemicals industries today. In 2023, Infinium became the world's first to produce and ship commercial volumes of eFuels to customers in the U.S. and Europe from its production facility, Project Pathfinder, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The Roadrunner project reached financial close with investments from Brookfield Asset Management and Breakthrough Energy Catalyst and is now under construction. The project represents significant investment in the region and will support highly skilled direct labor jobs in construction, fabrication, operations, and logistics locally and across Texas. Commercial agreements for the project-including feedstock, vendor and offtake contracts - have been structured and de-risked to attract the infrastructure capital and debt required for the continued scaling of the eFuels market.

Infinium's Project Roadrunner facility will convert waste CO2 and renewable energy to produce sustainable aviation fuel, leveraging new renewable power assets purpose-built for the project. The fuels produced by the Roadrunner project will be sold domestically in the U.S. and exported to international markets. Under a landmark agreement with airline group IAG, the eSAF will be shipped to the UK to satisfy compliance requirements under the recently enacted UK SAF Mandate which requires that at least 10% of all jet fuel in flights taking off from the UK is sourced from sustainable feedstocks by 2030.

"The construction of Project Roadrunner represents a real step forward in the production of sustainable aviation fuel at scale," said Jonathon Counsell, IAG's Group Sustainability Officer. "We're proud to be an early customer of Infinium's eSAF and working hard to procure and invest in SAF to deliver our 10% 2030 SAF goal. The aviation industry is making progress, but continued support and stronger incentives are necessary to accelerate production at the scale and pace required to ensure a long-term, affordable supply."

Currently under construction, the facility is expected to reach commercial operations in 2027. Roadrunner has secured 150 MW of new wind generation capacity from a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources through a long-term power purchase agreement.

"We are pleased to support Infinium's Roadrunner project, which reflects a significant step forward for an emerging new market for renewable electricity," said Petter Skantze, Senior Vice President, Infrastructure Development for NextEra Energy Resources. "The United States has tremendous potential to use its abundant energy resources to serve global demand, and we're excited to expand our investment in Texas to enable Infinium's industry-leading electro-fuels production facility."

Infinium selected leading electrolyzer manufacturer Electric Hydrogen to supply its complete 100 megawatt (MW) HYPRPlant solution for the project, which will be integrated on site for green hydrogen production1. This large-scale system will not only produce hydrogen for the eSAF facility but will also have capacity to support future hydrogen offtake opportunities.

"Infinium's Project Roadrunner stands as a remarkable example of how next-generation technologies can rapidly evolve from proof-of-concept to finance-ready infrastructure," said Mario Fernandez, Head of Breakthrough Energy Catalyst. "At BE Catalyst, we are proud to have partnered with Infinium from the onset to help shape this project, positioning it to attract the necessary infrastructure capital required to scale and accelerate the delivery of eFuels into the market."

"Our investments in Infinium and Project Roadrunner are the first Brookfield has committed to sustainable aviation fuel," said Laura Hellman, Senior Vice President at Brookfield. "We are excited about our partnership with Infinium which will help advance sustainability within the aviation sector consistent with the goals of our investment strategy."

The Roadrunner project underscores expanded support for innovative solutions that meet the market's growing demand for resilient energy supply chains, while decarbonizing and utilizing products that leverage the existing infrastructure and engines in use today. By enabling eFuels to be used as pure fuel or blended with petroleum-based products, Infinium solutions can be used to significantly reduce the overall carbon footprint of the energy supply chain. Supported by top industry leaders in energy and infrastructure, Infinium is expanding its development of eFuel facilities both across the U.S. and internationally. This growth will not only contribute to the expansion and diversification of fuel market supply options but also offer low-carbon alternatives to augment conventional fuels relied on today.

