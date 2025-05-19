Facility also named 2025 ISPE Facility of the Year Winner for Social Impact Unmet Medical Needs

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Bayer's Cell Therapy Launch Facility in Berkeley, California, has been designated the first industrial manufacturing facility in the Western United States to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) v4 Platinum Certification. The project was also named the 2025 Facility of the Year for Social Impact Unmet Medical Needs by the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE).

LEED v4 Platinum certification is the highest level of recognition for sustainable building practices and indicates that a building meets the highest standards for sustainability.

Fluor's scope of work included the engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, qualification and validation for the 144,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility. It features 30,000 square feet of cleanroom space dedicated to advancing cell therapy production for neurological degenerative disorders, cardiovascular disease and other unmet medical needs.

"Fluor and Bayer collaborated to deliver Bayer's first fully electric pharmaceutical manufacturing plant, and we met an aggressive schedule to support client and patient needs," said Richard Meserole, President of Fluor's Advanced Technologies Life Sciences business. "Fluor secured LEED v4 Platinum Certification and ISPE Facility of the Year designation through effective collaboration with our trade partners, lean construction methods, and dedication to quality."

Sustainability benefits for the facility include 52.6% energy cost savings via LED, high-efficiency lighting, heat pump and rooftop solar installation. The facility boasts 100% process water reduction, 98% onsite management of rainfall high efficiency plumbing fixtures, 65% recycled content installation, high use of sustainable materials, land use maximization and various innovation credits.

This is the second new facility built by Fluor on Bayer's Biotech campus in Berkeley. Previously, Fluor completed construction of Bayer's state-of-the-art Single Use Technology biopharmaceutical manufacturing Cell Culture Technology Center in 2021.

