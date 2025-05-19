Gat Sport Partners With 24 Hour Fitness to Launch Nitraflex Ultra

GAT Sport(R) Launches NITRAFLEX(R) ULTRA Through 24 Hour Fitness Locations Nationwide.

Strategic Partnership Brings Innovation to Fitness Channel with First-of-its-Kind In-Gym Activation

MONROE, CT / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / GAT Sport®, a powerhouse in sports nutrition innovation since 1997, announces its game-changing partnership with 24 Hour Fitness. This strategic alliance launches with the exclusive debut of GAT Sport's revolutionary NITRAFLEX ® ULTRA across 24 Hour Fitness locations nationwide. This sets a new standard for retail activation in the sports nutrition category.

NITRAFLEX® ULTRA, the successor to the popular NITRAFLEX® ADVANCED, represents true consumer-centric innovation and a significant evolution in GAT Sport's product strategy. This cutting-edge formulation delivers exceptional flavor profile improvements while maintaining the clinically effective dosing that fitness enthusiasts have come to expect. Powered by patented and trademarked ingredients, NITRAFLEX® ULTRA redefines the pre-workout experience for athletes at all levels.

NITRAFLEX® ULTRA is specifically designed for serious fitness consumers looking to maximize their workout performance. The formula offers explosive energy, heightened focus, enhanced hydration, and mind-blowing muscle performance, all with an improved taste experience and superior mixability. These powerful benefits have made GAT Sport a trusted name in sports nutrition for over two decades, empowering athletes to COMPETE HARDER.

This groundbreaking retail partnership demonstrates GAT Sport's commitment to strategic channel expansion and innovative go-to-market strategies that drive exceptional value for retail partners. By selecting 24 Hour Fitness for this launch, GAT Sport showcases its ability to create customized, high-impact activations that generate significant foot traffic, increase basket size, and build lasting consumer loyalty.

"This partnership with 24 Hour Fitness marks a pivotal moment for GAT Sport," said Charles Moser, CEO of GAT Sport. "By aligning with one of the most trusted names in fitness, we're bringing NITRAFLEX® ULTRA directly to the heart of the training experience. This launch is more than a retail collaboration-it's a shared commitment to helping consumers unlock peak performance with science-driven innovation, right where it matters most: in the gym."

The partnership leverages a comprehensive activation strategy that retailers nationwide should take note of; targeted in-gym sampling, influential trainer-led content, and high-engagement organic social media campaigns. This multi-faceted approach not only ensures authentic connections with fitness enthusiasts but also creates a scalable blueprint for retail success that GAT Sport is eager to expand to additional strategic partners across multiple channels.

"We're incredibly excited to launch this partnership with GAT Sport, as all their products are developed with gym-goers in mind and a commitment to support our members at every performance level." said Jarett Smith, VP of retail, digital and data. "Whether you're pushing for a new PR or powering through your toughest session, NITRAFLEX ULTA delivers the focus, energy and endurance our members need, now available right where they train."

Beginning May 19, 2025, NITRAFLEX ULTRA will be available in 24Hour Fitness locations nationwide, with a strong presence in key markets including California and Texas. This expanded availability ensures that fitness enthusiasts nationwide can easily access this innovative new pre-workout formula.

As a leader in the fitness industry, 24 Hour Fitness's expertise ensures that every product available in its locations, including GAT Sport's NITRAFLEXULTRA, supports consumers in reaching their full potential. With 24 Hour Fitness as the retail partner for Nitraflex Ultra's launch, customers can trust they are accessing a product that meets the highest standards in both performance and quality.

For more information about Nitraflex Ultra and other GAT Sport products, visit www.gatsport.com and for more information about 24 Hour Fitness locations nationwide, visit www.24hourfitness.com.

About GAT Sport® and Nitraflex®

GAT Sport has been a dominant leader in sports nutrition since 1997, revolutionizing the performance supplement industry with breakthrough innovations that consistently outperform the competition. Trusted by professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts across the globe, GAT Sport leverages proprietary formulations and the highest-quality, science-backed ingredients to deliver products that produce real, measurable results.

For nearly two decades, the Nitraflex line has been GAT Sport's flagship offering, helping athletes and fitness enthusiasts achieve the ultimate in performance and training excellence. The extensive Nitraflex product line drives performance to unprecedented levels-in the gym, the boardroom, or life's daily challenges-inspiring users to COMPETE HARDER in everything they do. GAT Sport's unwavering commitment to quality is evident in every aspect of production. All supplements are manufactured in FDA-inspected, state-of-the-art facilities, meet Certified Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) standards, and undergo rigorous in-house and third-party laboratory testing for potency and purity.

With distribution in over 7,500 brick-and-mortar and online retailers across the United States and availability in nearly 60 countries worldwide, GAT Sport offers retail partners a proven track record of driving significant consumer demand and category growth. Retailers partnering with GAT Sport gain access to comprehensive marketing support, innovative merchandising solutions, and a product lineup with exceptional sell-through rates and consumer loyalty.

About 24 Hour Fitness

For more than 40 years, 24 Hour Fitness has been dedicated to creating a healthier, happier world through fitness. 24 Hour Fitness offers welcoming and inclusive environments with thousands of square feet of premium strength and cardio equipment, turf zones, free weights, functional training areas, and more. Members can choose from a variety of options such as studio and cycle classes, personal training, and innovative digital and virtual offerings to help them keep their minds and bodies fit. For more information about 24 Hour Fitness and its programs, visit www.24hourfitness.com.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/gat-sport-partners-with-24-hour-fitness-to-launch-nitraflex-ultra-1028309