Inside Crownmaire: The Exclusive Asset Firm That Delivered 15% Q1 Returns While Markets Faltered

Launched publicly in November 2024 after operating privately for over a year, Crownmaire now manages over $4 million in assets under management (AUM) and over $5 million in total funds. Its rise has been nothing short of remarkable, anchored by consistent performance and a bold, algorithmic approach to investing that has been delivering returns reaching up to 5% per month, even in today's turbulent market."The public only saw us when we were ready," says Muteeb Shera, CIO and co-founder. "But behind the scenes, we had already built the infrastructure, tested the strategies, and proven the model with real capital." That model - grounded in quantitative strategy, market microstructure analysis, and proprietary fintech systems - is now gaining attention as a new standard for smart, agile investing in a world where old-school firms are increasingly outpaced by technology.

Private, Precision-Based Wealth Management

Unlike public platforms or retail investment services, Crownmaire is member-based, catering to a curated group of high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients. The firm's bespoke model offers a highly selective onboarding process, ensuring its clients align with company goals, receive tailored, high-performance investment strategies powered by AI, data science, and real-time market analytics. "Crownmaire was built to solve a very specific problem in the asset management world: to bring elite performance and modern fintech tools, including AI into a trusted, member-only investment environment," says Saad Tariq, CEO and founder. "Our mission is precision, performance, and progress with principle."

What sets Crownmaire apart is not just its use of technology, but the firm's deeply integrated, multi-asset investment framework. From AI-driven scalping strategies in forex and futures to conservative short-term bond trades and high-conviction positions in indices and equities, every allocation is data-informed and rigorously monitored.

Performance That Outpaces the Market

Crownmaire's first public quarter (Q1 2025) delivered exceptional results:

Average Monthly Return: 5%

Quarterly Cumulative Return: 15%

Client Retention Rate: 100%

New Investors Onboarded: 12

Asset Allocation and Monthly Q1 Returns:

Indices (40%) - 8.1%

Forex (20%) - 6.5%

Bonds (15%) - 4.2%

Futures (10%) - 4.4%

Stocks (10%) - 2.3%

Crypto (5%) - 3.8%

This diversified, AI-enhanced strategy is designed to weather global volatility and still produce consistent, low-drawdown returns. Shera has led the development of Crownmaire's proprietary trading systems and risk-managed strategies, which the firm credits for its exceptional performance. "We've built Crownmaire to be agile, predictive, and adaptive," says Shera. "No matter the market conditions, our systems adjust and thrive."

Inspired by Greatness, Built for the Future

Crownmaire draws strategic inspiration from the pioneers of quantitative finance - the legendary firms that have proven the immense power of data science, algorithmic trading, and precision-engineered capital strategies. These elite institutions have long demonstrated that with discipline, innovation, and the right systems, investing can be both scientific and consistently profitable. Crownmaire has taken that ethos and reimagined it for a new generation of investors - with modern technology, real-time intelligence, and an exclusive, agile investment model. "We've always respected the brilliance of those who came before us," says Tariq. "Their data-first mindset and algorithmic discipline laid the foundation for what we're building at Crownmaire - but with the tech of today and the vision for tomorrow."

Crownmaire isn't just a wealth management service; it's the cornerstone of something bigger. It's part of Emperalis Business Group, a private venture portfolio and incubator founded by Tariq that supports high-performance companies and strategic partnerships across finance, technology, development, and consumer services. Both founders, Saad Tariq (28) and Muteeb Shera (24), have already reached millionaire status through the growth and private valuation of Crownmaire - a testament to their strategy, innovation, and execution. Their rise in the fintech space has earned industry recognition and early honors from major entrepreneurial platforms, with Crownmaire itself being spotlighted as one of the most promising asset management ventures of the year.

Technology, Transparency, and Trust

From a secure, recently shifted, UAE-based HQ and U.S.-registered front office operations, Crownmaire ensures strict regional regulatory compliance, data integrity, and investor protection. Its proprietary trading infrastructure is fortified with advanced cybersecurity, encryption, and capital controls, ensuring that performance is never compromised by operational risk. Clients access a streamlined investor portal for performance tracking, predetermined withdrawals and reporting - built with transparency and ease-of-use at its core. Yet, every major decision is still backed by human expertise, with algorithmic insights enhancing - not replacing - the strategic decision-making process.

Vision 2025: AUM Targets and Global Growth

With a clear roadmap to surpass $50 million in AUM by the end of 2025, Crownmaire is scaling its operations, expanding member onboarding globally, expanding its research team and continuing to refine its AI systems and asset selection algorithms. The firm's early performance, flawless retention rate, and global interest position it as one of the most exciting boutique asset managers of the decade. "We don't just manage money," Tariq says. "We help build financial legacies. This is the future of wealth - and it's only the beginning."

To learn more or explore opportunities, visit www.crownmaire.com or write to info@crownmaire.com

