New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2025) - DigiAsia Corp (NASDAQ: FAAS) ("DigiAsia" or "the Company"), a technology-driven fintech platform focused on digital financial services in Asia and beyond, announced its strategic decision to establish a Bitcoin (BTC) treasury reserve as approved by its Board of Directors. This initiative aligns DigiAsia with a growing trend among public companies integrating digital assets into their corporate treasury management strategies.

DigiAsia is committing up to 50% of any net profits generated to fund the acquisition of BTC. To establish the initial BTC treasury reserve, DigiAsia is actively exploring a capital raise of up to US$100 million, aimed at building a robust Bitcoin position and executing crypto-based yield strategies to optimize treasury performance. Concurrently, DigiAsia has initiated discussions with regulated partners on BTC yield strategies and the management of the BTC treasury reserve.

"We believe Bitcoin represents a compelling long-term investment and a foundational layer for modern treasury diversification," said Prashant Gokarn, Co-CEO of DigiAsia. "This move positions DigiAsia at the forefront of institutional crypto adoption and reflects our broader commitment to fintech and blockchain innovation."

DigiAsia intends to hold BTC as a long-term digital reserve asset and implement yield-generating solutions, such as institutional lending and staking, through regulated partners. The Company is currently assessing capital markets solutions, including equity-linked offerings, convertible notes, and structured crypto finance instruments.

DigiAsia joins a growing cohort of NASDAQ-listed companies investing in Bitcoin as a treasury reserve. The initiative is designed to both preserve shareholder value and enhance treasury returns.

About DigiAsia Corp (NASDAQ: FAAS)

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ: FAAS) is a FaaS provider using a B2B2X model in emerging markets. Its APIs help SMEs integrate financial services, promoting inclusion. Offerings include cashless payments, digital wallets, and banking. DigiAsia is expanding AI-driven solutions in Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East.

