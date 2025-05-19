Onvida Health and Ambience Healthcare Partner to Enhance Patient Care and Revolutionize Clinical Workflows with AI Technology

YUMA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / Onvida Health , a leading provider of integrated care throughout Arizona, and Ambience Healthcare , the leading AI platform for clinical documentation, CDI, and coding, today announced the launch of a pilot program across multiple clinical sites.

Onvida Health clinicians across outpatient, inpatient, and emergency department settings will be piloting Ambience's suite of AI applications to generate comprehensive and compliant documentation in real time-directly within Epic's Electronic Health Record (EHR).

The pilot, launching in June 2025, reflects Onvida Health's ongoing commitment to delivering the highest quality care in the region-while supporting clinicians with innovative technology to improve efficiency, reduce burnout, and increase time with patients.

With this technology, Onvida Health providers will spend less time on administrative work and more time with patients-while strengthening documentation integrity, supporting compliance, and improving financial accuracy.

"We are investing in the most advanced AI platform in healthcare because we believe the best patient care starts with supporting our clinicians," said Marc Chasin, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Onvida Health. "Ambience will allow our clinicians to spend less time on paperwork and more time with their patients-while improving quality, accuracy and compliance."

Ambience's suite of AI applications includes:

Scribing: The only AI medical scribe built to support the medicine, workflows, and coding and billing requirements of more than 100 specialties and subspecialties, including inpatient and emergency medicine

CDI: A point-of-care CDI assistant that analyzes conversations and surfaces precise ICD-10 codes, CPT codes, and full audit trails for revenue cycle teams

Patient Summaries: Comprehensive summaries for patients, their families, and caretakers

Referrals: Clinically relevant and well-organized referral letters for primary care clinicians and specialists

Ambience's AI platform helps clinicians design their agenda before a patient visit begins. Once the clinician is in the room with a patient, Ambience listens to the conversation. The technology then leverages all of the patient's historical EHR data, as well as the recording of the visit, to automate documentation for the patient and clinician. This includes clinical notes, after-visit summaries, referral letters, and CPT and ICD-10 coding suggestions.

"By equipping our clinicians with Ambience's AI technology, we're ensuring that every patient receives more personalized attention, more thorough care, and a better overall experience," said Kristina Diaz, M.D., President of Onvida Health Medical Group. "This partnership is about giving our patients and clinicians the time, focus, and quality they deserve-putting the human connection back at the center of every visit."

Clinicians at leading health systems across North America leverage Ambience before, during, and after patient encounters. Ambience has been deployed at Cleveland Clinic, UCSF Health, St. Luke's Health System, Houston Methodist, John Muir Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, and others.

"We are honored to partner with Onvida Health, an organization deeply committed to putting patients first, supporting their providers, and driving innovation," said Mike Ng, CEO and Co-Founder of Ambience Healthcare. "Today, clinicians spend only about a quarter of their time on direct patient care - and together with Onvida Health, we are going to change that. By supporting every clinical encounter with Ambience's AI technology, we're helping clinicians reclaim their time, enhance compliance and accuracy, and refocus healthcare around what matters most: the patient."

About Onvida Health

Onvida Health is a not-for-profit hospital system with 430 inpatient beds, 45 outpatient clinics and a free-standing Emergency Department. The Onvida Health team includes 495 providers representing 52 specialties, 4000 employees and hundreds of volunteers who work closely together to create a welcoming, caring and compassionate environment for patients and their families. Onvida Health is dedicated to building a healthier tomorrow for Yuma County residents and the surrounding southwestern Arizona communities.

About Ambience Healthcare

Ambience Healthcare's mission is to supercharge healthcare providers with breakthrough generative AI technology. Ambience's products are currently leveraged by leading provider organizations and health systems across North America to reduce documentation burden, alleviate provider burnout, and improve care quality. Founded in 2020 by Mike Ng and Nikhil Buduma, Ambience is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by Andreessen Horowitz, OpenAI Startup Fund, Human Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Martin Ventures, AIX Ventures, AirTree Ventures, John Doerr, Jeff Dean, Richard Socher, Pieter Abbeel, Anne Wojcicki, Eren Bali, Jay Desai, Nish Bhat, Matt Mochary, and others. To learn more, visit ambiencehealthcare.com.

