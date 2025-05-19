Dateline Resources Limited: Dateline Resources Fully Funded for Colosseum Gold Project Bankable Feasibility Study

SAN BERNARDINO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / Dateline Resources Limited (OTC:DTREF)(ASX:DTR) is pleased to update its shareholders on the strong financial position and ongoing progress of its flagship Colosseum Gold and Rare Earth Element (REE) Project in California. With a robust cash balance and recent capital inflows, the Company is fully funded to complete the Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) for the Colosseum Gold Project, a significant milestone in unlocking the project's value.

Key Highlights

Dateline Resources is well-positioned with current cash reserves of $1.95 million, which are expected to increase to $2.3 million upon receipt of part of the proceeds from the Udu Copper Project sale. The Company has raised approximately $1.1 million through recent warrant exercises, reflecting strong shareholder support. The BFS for the 1.1 million ounce Colosseum Gold Project is progressing on schedule, with metallurgical test work now underway. Additionally, planning for a dedicated REE drilling program at Colosseum is being advanced and guided by leading REE experts. The Company is also on track to uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market in Q3 2025, enhancing visibility for U.S. investors.

Financial Strength to Drive Colosseum Forward

Dateline's cash reserves stand at $1.95 million, bolstered by $1.1 million raised from recent warrant exercises. An additional $350,000 is expected from the partial payment of the sale of the non-core Udu Copper Project in Fiji, bringing the total cash balance to approximately $2.3 million. These funds fully cover the costs of the Colosseum Gold Project's BFS, ensuring the Company can advance this critical study without delay. The Company has also seen growing interest from warrant holders seeking to convert their holdings, signaling potential for additional organic funding. By monetizing non-core assets like the Udu Copper Project, Dateline is strategically focusing resources on its high-potential U.S. projects, particularly Colosseum.

"We are in a strong financial position to complete the Colosseum BFS, a pivotal step toward realizing the project's full potential," said Stephen Baghdadi, Managing Director. "With the support of our shareholders and disciplined capital management, we are well-equipped to deliver value for our investors."

Colosseum Gold Project: BFS Progress

The BFS for the Colosseum Gold Project, which hosts a JORC-2012 compliant Mineral Resource of 1.1 million ounces of gold (27.1Mt @ 1.26g/t Au), commenced last month and remains on schedule. Key activities include metallurgical test work, with drill core shipped to Kappes, Cassiday & Associates in Nevada for analysis. Australian Mine Design & Development (AMDAD) is overseeing mine engineering, ensuring a comprehensive study that will guide the project's development. The BFS is expected to be completed in December 2025

Rare Earth Elements: Expanding Colosseum's Potential

In addition to its gold resources, Colosseum holds significant REE potential. Planning for a targeted REE drilling program is advancing, with program design led by renowned experts Dr. Anthony Mariano and Tony Mariano. The Company is finalizing drill targets and logistics and will soon commence the tender process for a drilling contractor. This program, announced on May 5, 2025, underscores Dateline's commitment to maximizing the value of Colosseum's diverse mineral assets.

OTCQB Uplisting to Broaden U.S. Investor Access

Dateline is on track to uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market in Q3 2025, a move designed to increase visibility and accessibility for U.S. investors. This uplisting will complement the Company's ASX listing and support its growth strategy in the U.S. market, where Colosseum is strategically located in the Walker Lane Trend, less than 10km from the Mountain Rare Earth mine.

About Dateline Resources Limited

Dateline Resources Limited (OTC: DTREF, ASX: DTR) is an Australian publicly listed company focused on mining and exploration in North America. The Company owns 100% of the Colosseum Gold-REE Project in San Bernardino County, California, which hosts a 1.1 million ounce gold resource and significant REE potential.

For more information, visit www.datelineresources.com.au or follow us on X at https://twitter.com/Dateline_DTR.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of the Colosseum Project, the expected benefits of the OTCQB listing, the company's plans for future development, and the strategic importance of the project for U.S. critical minerals supply. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations, estimates, and projections, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the prices of gold and rare earth elements; changes in regulatory requirements or permitting processes; geological or technical challenges in exploration and development; market conditions affecting the company's ability to raise capital; environmental or social factors impacting operations; risks associated with the OTCQB listing process or trading on a new market; environmental and permitting risks associated with operating in a national preserve; uncertainty regarding the delineation of a mineable rare earth elements resource; risks related to the company's ability to secure necessary funding for project development; and potential changes in government policies or priorities affecting the critical minerals sector. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Competent Person Statement

The exploration information in this press release has been reviewed by Mr. Greg Hall, a Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Hall has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and deposit type to qualify as a Competent Person under the JORC Code. He consents to the inclusion of this information in the context in which it appears.

