Visium Technologies, Inc.: Visium Technologies Secures Landmark $20 Million Contract for National Data Centers in West Africa

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / Visium Technologies, Inc. ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM), a global leader in cybersecurity, advanced analytics, and AI-driven situational awareness, celebrated today the announcement of its $20 million contract with Cybastion Institute of Technology to support the development of National Data Centers in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire and the Republic of Benin. This long-awaited milestone, announced at the prestigious AmCham Business Summit, marks a transformative step forward for Visium and the region's digital future.

The contract was announced during the AmCham Business Summit in Abidjan on May 14, a key event hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's U.S.-Africa Business Center. The summit, themed "Strengthening U.S. Business Partnerships with Africa," brought together business executives, international organizations, and senior government officials to advance U.S.-Africa partnerships and foster economic growth across the continent. A link to the news release on the US Embassy website can be found here: https://ci.usembassy.gov/senior-bureau-official-fitrell-highlights-u-s-commitment-to-stronger-commercial-ties-with-africa-during-visit-to-cote-divoire/.

Under this landmark contract, Visium will deliver full lifecycle services, including architectural design, project management, and deployment of cutting-edge infrastructure for the data centers. The company will design advanced solutions for power distribution, rack layouts, and secure network topologies, while implementing a comprehensive cybersecurity stack. Emphasizing energy efficiency, system scalability, and top-tier physical and cyber protection, Visium will also provide ongoing training and operational support to local personnel, ensuring sustainable management of these critical facilities.

"We are incredibly proud to have our partnership announced at the AmCham Business Summit," said Mark Lucky, CEO of Visium. "By uniting Visium's expertise with our partner Cybastion's deep regional insight, this contract represents not just a significant business achievement-it's an opportunity to drive technological advancement and economic growth in West Africa. We're thrilled to bring our expertise to this region and collaborate with our partners to build state-of-the-art data centers that will power progress for years to come."

The announcement follows a high-profile visit by Senior Bureau Official Troy Fitrell to Côte d'Ivoire from May 12-14, 2025, where he underscored the United States' commitment to deepening commercial ties with Africa. The National Data Centers are poised to revolutionize the digital landscape in Côte d'Ivoire and Benin, providing a robust foundation for government services, businesses, and innovation. This contract aligns with the U.S. Government's newly unveiled Commercial Diplomacy Strategy for Sub-Saharan Africa, reinforcing Visium's role in fostering sustainable development across the continent.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies (OTC PINK:VISM) is a cyber security solutions and technology solutions provider that uses generative artificial intelligence and graph database technology to deliver an analytics-driven, risk-based approach to cybersecurity, providing context to data so that users can make intelligent decisions in real time. The Company's world class TruContext technology provides visualization, advanced cyber monitoring intelligence, data modeling, analytics, and automation to help reduce risk, simplify cyber security, and deliver better security outcomes. TruContextT plugs the gaps left by other security tools.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com and our YouTube Channel.

