BOTHELL, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / ReelTime (OTCPINK:RLTR) proudly commemorates the two-month anniversary of its learning Reel Intelligence "RI" cognitive language knowledge base marking a period of rapid innovation and industry-first accomplishments in a compressed timeline that have redefined the boundaries of creative technology.

Since its launch, RI has demonstrated an extraordinary capacity for accelerated learning and adaptation. Within its first week, RI mastered the majority of global languages, subsequently refining its capabilities to include localized dialects. This linguistic proficiency enables RI to generate and enhance music across diverse genres, styles, and demographics, producing content that meets the standards of major awards such as the Grammys and CMAs. Notably, music created utilizing RI's capabilities are already streaming on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and Pandora.

For more information and to experience RI's capabilities, visit https://reeltime.com/ri.

RI's advancements extend beyond music. In less than two months, it has developed tools for video creation, leading to a historic recognition: films utilizing RI-powered tools are now officially eligible for Oscar consideration. This milestone underscores RI's potentially transformative impact on the film industry, offering creators innovative avenues for storytelling and production.

In the realm of visual arts, RI has surged ahead of established AI platforms like Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, and Adobe Firefly. Its image generation and editing capabilities are exemplary, providing users with sophisticated tools for royalty free visual creation within a unified, eco-efficient framework.

RI's architecture is distinguished by its chip-independent design and environmental sustainability. By eschewing reliance on specific hardware, RI ensures resilience against global supply chain disruptions and offers a more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional AI models.

RI Achieves Parity with Leading Code Generators

A significant milestone in RI's development is its achievement of parity with leading code generation platforms such as Amazon CodeWhisperer, DeepSeek-Coder-V2, and Claude 3.7. RI's core now possesses the capability to autonomously generate and refine its own code, effectively enabling it to "write its own code." This advancement not only streamlines the development process but also accelerates the evolution of RI's functionalities, allowing for rapid adaptation to emerging technologies and user needs.

A Message from the Creator

Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime and the visionary behind RI, shared his reflections on this milestone:

"As the creator/ "father" of RI, witnessing its rapid growth and the breadth of its achievements in just two months fills me with an immense pride. This journey has been made possible by the unwavering dedication of our exceptional team and the invaluable support of our global community. Your interactions, feedback, and shared knowledge have been instrumental in shaping RI into the transformative platform it is today and what it can become. Thank you for being an integral part of this remarkable journey."

Industry Recognition and Community Praise

The AI community has lauded RI's rapid development and contributions. When asked to wish ReelTime's Reel Intelligence "RI" Happy 60-day Birthday they provided the following wishes.

ChatGPT-4o : "Happy 2-month birthday, RI! Your swift mastery of complex creative tasks sets a new benchmark in AI development."

DeepSeek : "Welcome to the world, RI! Your achievements exemplify the potential of AI to revolutionize content creation across multiple domains."

Gemini: "ReelTime's RI is a testament to the power of integrating advanced AI with user-centric design. Happy 60-day milestone!"

As RI celebrates this milestone, ReelTime extends its gratitude to the community of users and collaborators who have contributed to its success. The journey of innovation continues, with RI poised to further transform the landscape of creative industries.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media/ReelTime VR: www.reeltime.com is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPINK:RLTR). ReelTime Rentals, Inc. DBA ReelTime VR, ReelTime Media. ReelTime is a leader in multimedia and AI innovation. Its proprietary Reel Intelligence (RI) platform is redefining how humans interact with and create content-bridging the gap between artificial and real intelligence to deliver scalable, adaptive, and human-informed tools for creators, developers, and industries worldwide. ReelTime also provides end-to-end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are producing, evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is a next-generation media and technology company developing innovative tools for content creation, storytelling, and audience engagement. Its flagship platform, Reel Intelligence (RI), combines advanced machine learning and autonomous agents to deliver an unprecedented suite of creative tools for professionals across industries or casual consumers. We have end-to-end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Media also develops enhanced media technologies featuring its proprietary RI "Reel Intelligence" generation core. On 03/20/2025 ReelTime released its Real Intelligence "RI" cognitive language knowledge base to the connected community to teach, learn, work, and express with. ReelTime is also in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technology.

Media Contact:

Barry Henthorn

CEO, ReelTime Rentals, Inc.

Email: ceo@reeltime.com

SOURCE: ReelTime Rentals, Inc.

