APP Group: The Hidden Dangers of 'Forever Chemicals' in Food Packaging: A Growing Concern for UK Consumers

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Food packaging is designed to maintain product freshness and enhance convenience, often using water and grease-resistant substances such as PFAS, commonly found in packaging materials. Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are often called "forever chemicals" which becomes a concern due to their lasting presence in the environment and human body.

Food can become contaminated with PFAS through contact with certain types of packaging, leading to human exposure upon consumption. Long-term accumulation in the human body may lead to potential health issues like cancer, liver damage, and immune system dysfunction.

A UK study by Fidra found PFAS in 95% of food packaging tested, with 90% exceeding normal contamination levels. The study covered a variety of fiber-based food packaging materials from major UK supermarkets and takeaway restaurants.

The UK government has proposed a bill to limit PFAS and align regulations with global standards, reflecting efforts to strengthen environmental protections and reduce exposure to harmful chemicals. In contrast, APP Group's Foopak provides PFAS-free options amid rising safety concerns.

As the UK advances its efforts to mitigate the risks of PFAS, companies like Foopak by APP Group are stepping forward with sustainable solutions. Foopak offers 100% PFAS-free, bio-compostable packaging, providing an eco-friendly alternative to traditional packaging materials. Such initiatives align with the UK's evolving approach to regulating the use of PFAS.

"A very groundbreaking step where the UK government is regulating PFAS, and Foopak stands with that. Our packaging solutions represent a healthier, eco-friendly alternative," said Kin Keung Christopher Wong, SVP & Global BU Head Industrial White, APP Group. "We encourage businesses to embrace this shift, prioritizing sustainability while aligning with the government's health and regulatory goals."

With increasing awareness of the risks of PFAS and the UK government's efforts to regulate their use, Foopak remains committed to providing eco-friendly, PFAS-free packaging that aligns with the country's goals and supports a healthier, safer future for both consumers and the environment.

About APP Group

APP is a leading pulp, paper, and forestry company based in Indonesia, supplying high-quality tissue, packaging, and paper to over 150 countries. With operations in Indonesia and China, we prioritize sustainability, ethical practices, and the well-being of our employees, society, and the environment. Our Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2030, aligned with ESG principles, guides our efforts in environmental protection, community support, biodiversity preservation, and carbon neutrality.

