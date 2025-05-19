Anzeige
Montag, 19.05.2025
19.05.2025 14:30 Uhr
ETH on the Rise: Bybit x Block Scholes Report Reveals Optimistic Market Signals

Finanznachrichten News

DUBAI, UAE, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, released a new weekly crypto derivatives analytics report in collaboration with Block Scholes, detailing the interplay between BTC and ETH's rapid ascend in the past week, with ETH in the lead gaining 40% in spot prices. Bybit's trading data recorded positive funding data across the board with positive futures curves and call-side volatility smiles at all tenors.

Key Highlights:

  • ETH's Winning Streak: The spell of good news moved markets in the last few days, adding some $900M in ETH open interest in the rally which peaked between May 11 and 12. Crypto's second favorite poster child overtook BTC for the second week in a row, and derivatives indicators suggest further upside as investors put more calls than puts on the table, readying ETH for another surge.
Source: Bybit and Block Scholes
  • BTC Volatility: BTC's return to $100K since early February coincided with the broader bullish ambience, with its short-term volatility dropped to a low 38%. A 5% skew towards OTM calls suggests continued risk-on sentiment, despite put options dominating with over $200M in volume compared to $140M for calls.

Access the Full Report

For detailed insights, readers may download the full report.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk /BybitResearch

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690679/Source_Bybit_Block_Scholes.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eth-on-the-rise-bybit-x-block-scholes-report-reveals-optimistic-market-signals-302458983.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
