Bluetti has now launched the Apex 300 portable power station, bringing a new scalable power solutions for home backup, travel, and off-grid living. From ESS News First announced at CES 2025 in January, Bluetti's Apex 300 has full pricing available ahead of its availability launch on Indiegogo tomorrow. The all-in-one system offers a versatile energy system for home backup, portable energy, and off-grid living, with a host of accessories depending on your setup. The Apex 300 features 2. 76 kWh of storage capacity and a maximum output of 3. 84 kW, with 120V / 240V dual voltage AC output adding ...

