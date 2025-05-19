Applied Energetics, Inc.: Applied Energetics Announces Appointment of Kevin Gunde, PhD, as Senior Vice President, Head of Engineering

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCQB:AERG), a company engaged in the development of advanced optical technologies and pulsed laser systems, today announced the appointment of Kevin Gunde, PhD, a veteran executive and scientist with over 30 years of leadership experience in the defense sector and intelligence domain, as its Head of Engineering, effective immediately. Dr. Gunde joined the Company's Advisory Board in September of 2022 and since then transitioned to Senior Advisor. Throughout his career, Dr. Gunde has led teams which specialize in development, deployment, productization and the transfer of innovative technologies from research laboratories to the operational elements of the defense and intelligence communities.

Kevin Gunde, PhD, Newly Appointed SVP &

Head of Engineering

"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to the executive leadership team at Applied Energetics. Kevin's decades of experience and expertise in engineering, especially around new and novel defense solutions, will be instrumental in driving the next phase of our technology development and deployment," said Chris Donaghey, CEO at Applied Energetics. "His leadership at this pivotal moment will be crucial in shaping Applied Energetics' future - steering our engineering organization, advancing our technology, and helping us achieve our mission of fielding advanced laser technologies in various defense applications."

Dr. Gunde brings deep, firsthand experience across the full lifecycle of defense system development-including engineering design, testing, procurement, manufacturing, operations, and business development. Dr. Gunde's technical expertise is centered around ISR hardware and disciplines that enable it: RF, Optics, Communications, Power, Mechanical, Electrical and HMI Engineering. In addition to his technical expertise, Dr. Gunde has extensive experience in transitioning innovations to the mission, turning lab prototypes into successfully fielded equipment or systems. He has played a key role in scaling robust engineering organizations by building high-performing teams and forging strategic partnerships.

"I'm excited to join the talented, world-class team at Applied Energetics, with the technology, vision, and momentum to change the future of directed energy and ultrashort pulse laser technologies in defense and commercial applications," said Dr. Gunde. "Throughout my career, I've focused on advancing defense systems designs that are not only innovative but also practical and viable. I look forward to bringing my experience to help accelerate the delivery of this game-changing technology to the market."

About Kevin Gunde, PhD

Dr. Gunde has broad experience as both an operational and technical executive within the defense industry. Dr. Gunde previously served as Vice President and General Manager of the Rapid Solutions organization, a Jacobs Business Unit (and recently acquired by Lockheed Martin). Rapid Solutions provides Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) solutions to US and allied partner nations, with capabilities ranging from packaging exceptionally high-density microelectronics to development and operation of turnkey airborne ISR platforms and development of small-satellite surveillance payloads.

Prior to joining Jacobs, Dr. Gunde was a founder and sector vice president for KeyW Corporation, a leading national security provider of advanced engineering and technology solutions for the Intelligence, Cyber and Counterterrorism communities. KeyW was acquired by Jacobs in 2019.

Dr. Gunde began his career by serving in the U.S. Army before continuing his education, earning a bachelor's degree in chemistry at St. Mary's College of Maryland and a PhD in Chemical Physics from the University of Virginia. Upon completion of his doctoral studies Dr. Gunde was recruited by the Department of Defense (DOD) where he worked on special projects as a senior scientist.

About Applied Energetics, Inc.

Applied Energetics, Inc. specializes in advanced laser and photonics systems, particularly fiber-based ultrashort pulse (USP) laser technologies. With 26 patents and 8 patents pending, Applied Energetics' proprietary architecture enables orders of magnitude size-weight-power reductions, a key differentiator when compared with traditional continuous wave (CW) laser technology with larger footprints. AE's powerful, dual-use systems are designed for integration and deployment on numerous potential defense platforms for the delivery of high intensity, ultrashort pulses of light to disable or destroy a target. These technologies have applications in both national security and commercial markets. ? Today, AE's USP optical technologies are being designed to offer flexibility and power for complex missions in national security such as enhancing layered defense strategies to counter complex threats.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to the historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "believe," "will," "expect," "project," "anticipate," "estimates," "plans," "strategy," "target," "prospects," or "continue," and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition and may cause our actual results, performances or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

Applied Energetics, Inc. Investor information contact:

Kevin McGrath, Managing Director

Cameron Associates, Inc.

kevin@cameronassoc.com

T: 646-418-7002

