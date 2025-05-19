Southwire's Carrollton 12 for Life Program Celebrates 45 Graduating Seniors at Commencement for the Class of 2025

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / On May 6, 2025, 45 students from Southwire's 12 for Life program in Carrollton, Ga., celebrated their high school graduation and completion of the program. The commencement ceremony, marking the program's 18th year, was attended by Southwire leaders, local school officials and students' loved ones.

12 for Life is a collaborative partnership between Southwire and local school systems in Carrollton, Ga., and Florence, Ala. The initiative offers classroom instruction, on-the-job training, essential work and life skills, mentoring, and employment opportunities.

Established in 2007, the 12 for Life program seeks to encourage students to stay in school, attain their diplomas and develop into successful members of their communities. The overarching goal for all participants is to complete the program and graduate high school, with a clear path towards employment, higher education or military enlistment. To date, more than 2,500 students have graduated from 12 for Life.

"It's an honor to recognize all of the school systems who have come together with Southwire, who for years has contributed time, resources, and energy to help these students be successful," said Scott Cowart, Superintendent for Carroll County Schools.

Seven graduates were awarded the Southwire SkillPointe Scholarship at the ceremony, each valued at $10,000. Now in its second year, this scholarship program is the result of the ongoing partnership between Southwire and the SkillPointe Foundation, a national nonprofit dedicated to innovative scholarship solutions. To be eligible for the award, students must be on track to graduate high school and have plans to enroll in a higher (secondary) education program, community college, technical school or vocational program within one year of graduating.

"Being a part of 12 for Life has helped me come out of my shell," said Edwin Diaz, 2025 graduate from Bowdon High School and recipient of the Skillpointe Scholarship. "Through meaningful work and the opportunity to set and achieve goals, I've gained a strong sense of self-worth and pride in what I can accomplish."

This year's commencement featured a special keynote speaker. In honor of the company's 75th anniversary, the commencement address was delivered by Nancy Richards Farese, noted photographer, artist, writer and social entrepreneur. Farese, the daughter of Southwire's founder Roy Richards Sr., also serves as a Southwire board member.

"My hope is that you leave today more aware of what was important to you as a five-year-old child," said Farese in her address to the graduates. "That kid is still you, and what was important to you then is still important to you now. This is the core of who you are; hold on to it, build on it and let it inform how you view the world."

The Carrollton, Ga. Commencement marks the first of two graduation ceremonies for 12 for Life. A second ceremony for Florence, Ala. 12 for Life students will take place later this month.

Nancy Richards Farese

