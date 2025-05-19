Silver Spring, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2025) - BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) ("BTCS" or the "Company"), a blockchain technology-focused company, announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Charles Allen, will be participating in The Benchmark Company's inaugural Virtual Digital Assets Seminar on Tuesday, May 20th.

Details of the Fireside Chat:

Host: Benchmark Company

Benchmark Company Date: May 20, 2025

May 20, 2025 Time: 8:30AM EST

8:30AM EST Event Registration: Fireside Chat Link (open to public with registration)

The event features virtual Fireside Chats with dynamic public and private Digital Assets companies, moderated by Mark Palmer, Benchmark's Fintech & Digital Assets Senior Analyst. These interactive conversations offer a platform for companies to share their growth strategies, market insights, and leadership perspectives in a format that encourages thoughtful dialogue and deeper investor engagement.

"I'm excited to take part in this fireside chat and talk about BTCS's incredible start to 2025," said Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS. "I'm looking forward to sharing the progress we've made-from scaling our validator operations to launching new strategic initiatives-and exploring how these efforts are driving revenue growth and shareholder value."

About The Benchmark Company:

The Benchmark Company is an institutionally focused, research driven, sales trading and investment banking firm. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research, and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm's sales, trading, and equity research capabilities. For more information visit: https://www.benchmarkcompany.com.

About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) is a U.S.-based blockchain infrastructure technology company currently focused on driving scalable revenue growth through its blockchain infrastructure operations. BTCS has honed its expertise in blockchain network operations, particularly in block building and validator node management. Its branded block-building operation, Builder+, leverages advanced algorithms to optimize block construction for on-chain validation, thus maximizing gas fee revenues. BTCS also supports other blockchain networks by operating validator nodes and staking its crypto assets across multiple proof-of-stake networks, allowing crypto holders to delegate assets to BTCS-managed nodes. In addition, the Company has developed ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data analytics platform, which enhances user access and engagement within the blockchain ecosystem. Committed to innovation and adaptability, BTCS is strategically positioned to expand its blockchain operations and infrastructure beyond Ethereum as the ecosystem evolves. Explore how BTCS is revolutionizing blockchain infrastructure in the public markets by visiting www.btcs.com.

For more information follow us on:

Twitter: https://x.com/NasdaqBTCS

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nasdaq-btcs

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NasdaqBTCS

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252542

SOURCE: BTCS Inc.