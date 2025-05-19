The Spanish Intellectual Property Registry is the official public institution responsible for registering intellectual property rights related to original works.

The Spanish Intellectual Property Register has approved the registration of the ENGAGE Templates, confirming their status as an original and protected intellectual creation.

Developed by European DataWarehouse and Hypoport under the ENGAGE for ESG Activation Investments initiative, the Templates have now received formal recognition, reinforcing their uniqueness as a one-of-a-kind industry standard.

The registration not only recognises the originality of the ENGAGE Templates but also provides a secure foundation for their broader dissemination and use by formally establishing their protected status and validating their credibility as a trusted tool for regulatory compliance and ESG data harmonisation.

Marco Angheben, Coordinator of the ENGAGE for ESG initiative and Head of Business Development Regulatory Affairs at European DataWarehouse, says: The registration of the ENGAGE Templates marks an important milestone for the initiative and clear recognition of the creative and technical work carried out by the teams at European DataWarehouse and Hypoport. We are now actively working with leading European lenders to establish ENGAGE as the go-to benchmark and invite the wider financial community to test the Templates through the ENGAGE Portal.

Jacco Samuels, Managing Director at Hypoport, adds:The complexities of sustainable finance reporting demand clarity and precision. The ENGAGE Templates represent a fundamental shift, born from two years of collaboration with the financial industry to meet these challenges. The ENGAGE Templates transform opaque requirements into actionable insights, providing a clear and efficient pathway to EU Taxonomy alignment for residential mortgages and renovations."

"The registration of the ENGAGE Templates marks a pivotal milestone for our consortium. It not only validates the originality and rigor of our work but also sets a new benchmark in sustainable finance reporting. As a group deeply committed to ESG principles, we see this as a transformative step that will significantly enhance transparency and comparability in the market. The ENGAGE Templates are more than a compliance tool-they are a strategic asset that will attract forward-looking investors seeking robust, standardised, and credible ESG disclosures. This achievement reinforces our leadership in sustainable innovation and our dedication to shaping a more resilient and responsible financial ecosystem,says Cátia Álves, Director of Corporate Sustainability at UCI Group and Director of Strategy and Innovation at UCI Brazil.

Martijn Breed, senior legal Counsel at Nationale-Nederlanden Bank and co-founder of the Woonnu mortgage label, comments: "The demand from investors for transparent ESG reporting on mortgage loan portfolios is growing. With the ENGAGE Templates we will be able to facilitate this for each investor for his own mortgage loan portfolio on a loan-by-loan basis. The ENGAGE Templates are easy to use and set a new standard for ESG reporting

The ENGAGE for ESG initiative, co-funded by the European Union, aims to establish a standardised and harmonised ESG disclosure framework for mortgages and renovation loans helping simplify sustainability reporting.

The ENGAGE Templates provide a one-size-fits-all solution for lending institutions to meet the EU sustainability transparency requirements in a consistent and harmonised way. They can be applied across different financial instruments, including loan portfolios, specific funding structure, unsecured green bonds, as well as covered bond assets.

Each field in the ENGAGE Templates is aligned with the relevant section(s) of Annex I of the Climate Delegated Act, ensuring regulatory compatibility. Where data is not available, the Templates allow for "no data" options, promoting transparency and flexibility.

The ENGAGE Consortium conducts regular reviews of the ENGAGE taxonomy and data fields to ensure continuous improvement and finetune the requirements. The Templates have been operationalised through the ENGAGE Portal, a dedicated IT platform launched in March 2025.

The ENGAGE Templates are now accessible to lending institutions on request via the ENGAGE for ESG website. Further information is available at https://engage4esg.eurodw.eu/the-engage-templates/.

Project Background

Attracting private investments and stimulating green loan financing is crucial for the EU mission of achieving a zero-emission building stock by 2050. ENGAGE aims to provide a solution to have a single data disclosure format for mortgage funding and regulatory purposes encompassing the most relevant European ESG regulations such as the EU Taxonomy, EU GBS and EPBD. Thereby ENGAGE aims to facilitate a truly new format that facilitates both the banks, regulators and investors by combining existing mortgage disclosure(s) with new (and recently announced) ESG regulations, such as the EU Taxonomy. Creating transparency on definitions and requirements, with respect to the data-needs will allow the Financial Institutions to translate these needs towards the consumer products as well.

Why ENGAGE for ESG?

Buildings are responsible for approximately 40% of EU energy consumption and 36% of EU greenhouse gas emissions. Currently in Europe about 75% of existing buildings are qualified as 'energy inefficient'; yet 85%-95% of today's buildings will still be in use in 2050. Every year about 1% of buildings undergo an energy efficient renovation. Home renovations and the financing thereof should increase. Financing the energy efficiency improvement property stock is an important component in realising the greenhouse gas emission reduction objectives. The mortgage market can play a crucial role in providing funding to home renovation programmes aimed at improving the energy performance of the European building stock. The ENGAGE framework for energy efficient mortgages and renovations will create transparency through the translation and application of the relevant sections of the EU Taxonomy (and forthcoming EPBD) into the Dutch and Spanish national building and mortgage-lending practices that will ultimately contribute to standardisation of innovative and decarbonisation-targeted capital markets financing transactions.

DISCLAIMER: Co-funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or CINEA. Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

