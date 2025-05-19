Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - INVESTOR PRESENTATION VIA INVESTOR MEET COMPANY
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 19
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
INVESTOR PRESENTATION VIA INVESTOR MEET COMPANY
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC is pleased to announce that the management team will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on Thursday, 12 June 2025, 11:00 BST.
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 09:00 BST, or at any time during the live presentation.
Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC via:
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/temple-bar-investment-trust-plc/register-investor
Investors who already follow TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.
For further information please contact:
Neil Winward
Partner Investor Relations
Frostrow Capital LLP
Telephone: 0203 427 3835
19 May 2025
LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323