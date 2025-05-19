Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - INVESTOR PRESENTATION VIA INVESTOR MEET COMPANY

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 19

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC is pleased to announce that the management team will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on Thursday, 12 June 2025, 11:00 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 09:00 BST, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/temple-bar-investment-trust-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information please contact:

Neil Winward

Partner Investor Relations

Frostrow Capital LLP

Telephone: 0203 427 3835

19 May 2025

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323