Manufacturers Alliance: Manufacturing Women's Leadership Conference 2025: Fierce Connections - Empowering the Talent Manufacturers Need

Manufacturers Alliance Foundation is proud to announce Manufacturing Women's Leadership Conference 2025: Fierce Connections is being held June 3-5 in Chicago. The conference is a premier event dedicated to helping manufacturing companies grow and thrive by supporting and advancing women's leadership in industry. The dynamic conference will provide a platform for everyone in manufacturing to connect, collaborate, and cultivate leadership skills essential for driving innovation and growth.

"Women's representation in manufacturing remains around one-third, unchanged over the past 50 years. As manufacturers work to find and keep the talent they need to compete in a world rapidly changing from automation and AI, women need more seats at the table," noted Kristin Graybill, VP of Commercial Strategy at Manufacturers Alliance. "This conference will deliver insights, tools, and networks needed to continue to grow personal leadership in a manufacturing career. It is open to everyone. While much of the content is focused on women's experiences, manufacturing leaders of all backgrounds can benefit from the program."

The conference is focused on fostering fierce connections among leaders to:

empower them to build strong networks

share insights

inspire change

Attendees will participate in expert-led sessions, interactive curated discussions, and networking opportunities designed to elevate their careers and impact on the sector. Sessions include:

Ceiling Cracked: CEO Perspectives on Success in Manufacturing

Delivering Care and ROI: The Business Case for Better Care Benefits

Powerful ERGs for Talent Retention

Sponsorship: Elevating and Keeping Your Best Talent

The Power of You: Personal Branding for Manufacturing Professionals

Today's Leaders Uplifting Tomorrow's - A Discussion on Allyship

Manufacturing Women's Leadership Conference 2025: Fierce Connections is more than an event - it's a movement to empower women to lead boldly and create a more dynamic manufacturing landscape.

