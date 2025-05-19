Diamyd Medical AB (publ): Diamyd Medical appoints Niklas Axelsson as CFO

Niklas Axelsson has been appointed CFO of Diamyd Medical. He will assume his position in August and will also join the management team. Niklas Axelsson brings more than 25 years of experience across the pharmaceutical, biotech, and financial sectors.

"With Phase 3 readout expected in less than a year, Diamyd Medical is entering a critical stage in its development", says Ulf Hannelius, CEO of Diamyd Medical. Niklas Axelsson's proven financial leadership in both global pharma and emerging biotech makes him an ideal addition to our executive team."

"This is a particularly exciting moment to join Diamyd Medical", says Niklas Axelsson, incoming CFO of Diamyd Medical. "With Phase 3 results on the horizon and a strong scientific and financial foundation, the Company is well positioned for value creation. I look forward to supporting its transition into the next stage of growth."

Niklas Axelsson brings more than 25 years of experience across the pharmaceutical, biotech, and financial sectors. He spent nearly two decades at AstraZeneca in senior financial roles, both in Sweden and internationally. Most recently, he served as CFO at the biotech firm Sprint Bioscience. Earlier in his career, he worked in corporate finance at Danske Bank.

Niklas Axelsson succeeds Anna Styrud, who, as previously announced, has decided to leave Diamyd Medical after 15 years as CFO. Anna Styrud will remain in her role as CFO until August, when Niklas Axelsson assumes the position.

About Diamyd Medical

Diamyd Medical develops precision medicine therapies to prevent and treat Type 1 Diabetes. Diamyd® is an investigational antigen-specific immunomodulatory therapeutic for the preservation of endogenous insulin production specifically for individuals carrying a HLA DR3-DQ2 gene. Diamyd® has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. as well as Fast Track Designation by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of Stage 3 (clinically diagnosed symptomatic) Type 1 Diabetes. Diamyd® has also been granted Fast Track Designation for the treatment of Stage 1 and 2 (pre-symptomatic) Type 1 Diabetes. DIAGNODE-3, a confirmatory Phase III trial is actively recruiting patients with recent-onset (Stage 3) Type 1 Diabetes at 60 clinics in eight European countries and in the US. An early read-out of the Phase 3 trial is expected in March 2026. Significant results in preserving endogenous insulin production have previously been shown in a large genetically predefined patient group - both in a largescale meta-analysis as well as in the Company's prospective European Phase IIb trial. The DIAGNODE-3 trial is recruiting only this patient group that carries the common genotype known as HLA DR3-DQ2, which constitutes approximately 40 % of patients with Type 1 Diabetes in Europe and the US. A biomanufacturing facility is under development in Umeå, Sweden, for the manufacture of recombinant GAD65 protein, the active ingredient in the antigen-specific immunotherapy Diamyd®. Diamyd Medical is a major shareholder in the stem cell company NextCell Pharma AB and in the artificial intelligence company MainlyAI AB.

Diamyd Medical's B share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DMYD B. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

