Nitro Games Oyj: Resolutions of Nitro Games Oyj's Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors

19 May 2025 at 11:20 (EEST)

The Annual General Meeting of Nitro Games Oyj (the" Company") was held on 19 May 2025 in Kotka, Finland. A total of 11 shareholders and 1,841,058 shares and votes were represented in the meeting.

The Annual General Meeting resolved on the following issues:

Adoption of the annual accounts, resolution on the measures regarding profit shown on the balance sheet, resolution on the discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting adopted the annual accounts for 2024 and resolved that the profit of EUR 475,326 be transferred to the retained earnings / loss account and that no dividend be paid. The Annual General Meeting discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the year 2024.

Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and election of members of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the members of the Board of Directors be paid the following remuneration for the term of their office: EUR 2,200 per month for the Chairman of the Board of Directors and EUR 1,100 per month each of the other members of the Board. The Annual General Meeting also resolved that the members of the Board of Directors be reimbursed for reasonable travel and lodging costs.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that three (3) members be elected to the Board of Directors. The Annual General Meeting re-elected Antti Villanen and Johan Biehl of the current members of the Board of Directors as members to the Board of Directors and elected Jimmy Jönsson as new member to the Board of Directors.

Remuneration and election of the auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the auditor's fees are paid according to the auditor's invoice accepted by the company. The Annual General Meeting re-elected auditing firm Moore Idman Oy as the company's auditor. Moore Idman Oy has informed that the principal auditor will be Mr. Antti Niemistö, Authorised Public Accountant.

Constitutionary meeting of the Board of Directors

The new Board of Directors held the constitutionary meeting after the Annual General Meeting and elected Johan Biehl as the Chairman of the Board.

NITRO GAMES OYJ

Board of Directors

For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

Phone: +358 44 388 1071

Email: jussi@nitrogames.com

Nitro Games in brief:

Nitro Games is a game developer and publisher, backed by a multinational team of gaming professionals with expertise spanning game development, publishing, and live operations. Specializing in action and shooter games, Nitro Games is dedicated to creating high-quality experiences for a global audience. With recent titles like Autogun Heroes and NERF: Superblast, the company has built a strong portfolio of engaging and innovative games. Nitro Games also has a proven history of collaborating with leading brands and companies, offering tailored development and publishing services to select partners.

Nitro Games' shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker NITRO. The Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB. www.nitrogames.com, Finnish Business ID: FI21348196.