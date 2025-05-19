Anzeige
Montag, 19.05.2025
WKN: A0MP84 | ISIN: IT0004176001
Tradegate
19.05.25 | 15:59
54,34 Euro
-1,27 % -0,70
19.05.2025 15:02 Uhr
112 Leser
Prysmian to Debut OneSolar - A Comprehensive Solution for Solar Industry Cabling Needs - During Cleanpower 2025

Finanznachrichten News

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / Prysmian, a world leader in the energy transition and digital transformation, will introduce OneSolar, an all-in-one offering of its innovative solutions for the solar industry, during Cleanpower 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona from May 19-22, 2025.

With OneSolar, renewable energy customers will enjoy seamless service and top-quality products all in one place. The OneSolar solution includes:

  • SunGen®-E Copper and SunGen®AL Photovoltaic Wire - The first of its kind in the market, SunGen features a carbon black core underneath a colorable outer layer, proven to perform better against deformation while providing longer service life and lower the overall cost of the system and emissions.

  • Empowr® Link CL and CL Advantage Underground Distribution Cable - CL Advantage changes the game by integrating compact conductor stranding, flat-strap copper concentric neutrals, and a durable cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) thermoset jacket. This cutting-edge combination enhances protection and results in a lightweight, compact cable that offers a lower total cost solution with remarkable benefits.

  • Optical Fiber and Cables - Made Right Here in North America, Prysmian optical fiber and cabling solutions meet all BEAD program-specific Build America, Buy America Act provisions.

  • PRY-CAM and Accessories - A breakthrough technology that allows online, accurate, and reliable measurements of key parameters, diagnosis, and defect localization from remote. A great add on to medium and low voltage cabling.

"There continues to be a global shift towards renewable and sustainably sourced energy, and Prysmian is committed to offering solutions that help our renewable energy partners deliver projects that benefit the future of our world," said Maura Nespoli, Vice President of Sales for Renewable Energy and Sustainable Solutions, Power Distribution for Prysmian North America. "OneSolar carries this commitment forward by offering innovative, high-efficiency solutions from a single source committed to sustainable and clean energy practices.

To launch the OneSolar offering, Prysmian is offering a 5-year warranty from shipment on all cabling and accessories. Additionally, a 2% rebate is available on large orders of Network Components and PRY-CAM products.

In addition to Prysmian's display and exhibition on the showroom floor during Cleanpower, OneSolar Program Director, Allison Coleman, will serve as keynote speaker for a Spark Tank Presentation - Prysmian Announces OneSolar, A Comprehensive Solution for Solar Industry Cabling Needs, on Wednesday, May 21.

Visitors attending Cleanpower 2025 can learn more at Booth #1356.

Learn more about Prysmian at na.prysmian.com.

Prysmian North America

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 29 plant locations and nearly 8,000 associates with net sales of $8 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with more than 33,000 employees, 107 production plants and 27 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2024, global sales exceeded €17 billion.

Media Relations

Anna Wright
VP of Marketing & Communications
anna.wright@prysmian.com

Justine David
Mower
jdavid@mower.com

SOURCE: Prysmian



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/prysmian-to-debut-onesolar-a-comprehensive-solution-for-solar-industry-cabling-n-1028389

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
