ORIGYN Foundation: ORIGYN Acquires ClaimLink, Ushering in a New Era of Frictionless Tokenized Asset Distribution

NEUCHÂTEL, CH / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / ORIGYN , the decentralized protocol for real-world asset (RWA) certification, announced the acquisition of ClaimLink , an on-chain NFT and token distribution platform natively built on the Internet Computer (ICP) blockchain.

The acquisition strengthens ORIGYN's mission to deliver accessible, user-friendly web3 infrastructure for certifying and distributing tokenized assets fully on-chain. ClaimLink is helping creators and communities distribute assets effortlessly and securely through a user experience that mirrors Web2 simplicity while maintaining Web3 ownership principles. With its integration, ORIGYN is uniquely positioned to onboard both crypto-native users and newcomers with ease.

As the ORIGYN ecosystem continues to expand, with certificates for luxury goods, fine art, gold, diamonds and more, the ability to distribute tokenized assets frictionlessly becomes critical. By leveraging ClaimLink's capabilities into its growing ecosystem, ORIGYN will provide partners, creators, and enterprises with tools to easily manage certificates through decentralized claimable links, QR codes, and bulk dispensers.

Key features of ClaimLink include:

Seamless claiming of certificates via fully on-chain QR codes and links

Easy integrations for partners distributing ORIGYN-certified assets

Broadening of certificate distribution for physical locations and events

Easier set-up for community rewards, campaigns, loyalty drops, and more

"ClaimLink is a natural fit for ORIGYN's ecosystem," said the ORIGYN team in a statement. "Its technology complements the protocol's vision of verifiable, decentralized ownership and lowers the barriers to engaging with tokenized assets. Together, we're making real-world asset certification and distribution more accessible and scalable than ever before."

Denis Stepanov, founder of ClaimLink, added:

"ClaimLink is entering a new chapter with the ORIGYN team continuing its development. Their expertise will help expand the platform's reach and impact within the ecosystem. I'm excited to see its growth and the value it will bring to the community."

ClaimLink will continue to operate within the ORIGYN ecosystem and remain open for builders, brands, and creators seeking to distribute digital assets without friction.

To learn more about ClaimLink, visit https://claimlink.xyz and https://github.com/ORIGYN-SA/claimlink

For additional information about ORIGYN, visit https://linktr.ee/origynfoundationhub

