Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Filo wurde für 4,1 Mrd. gekauft - ist Mocoa der nächste Mega-Porphyr zum Schnäppchenpreis?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2025 15:02 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ProScore Technologies LLC: ProScore Closes Contract with Top Solar EPC Moss

Finanznachrichten News

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / ProScore Technologies (ProScore), an innovative and growing provider of software and services to assist companies manage, track, monitor compliance, and create efficiencies around their growing workforces, including to monitor compliance around the requirements of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), announced a new multi-year partnership with Moss & Associates, LLC (Moss), the number one EPC in utility-scale solar according to Solar Power World magazine, with over 20 GW of experience.

Under the terms of the agreement, ProScore will provide its proprietary software and services for Moss, its subcontractors, and its development partners on clean energy projects to monitor compliance.

ProScore is working with Moss to integrate systems and manage data from project teams, subcontractors, and suppliers. The parties foresee that the platform will be a valuable tool to assist in the management and oversight of prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements, and other tax incentive criteria throughout the lifecycle of Moss's solar construction projects.

"We're thrilled to be working with Moss," said Ron Nickelson, Founder and President of ProScore. "Early on we recognized the need for a technology-based solution that provides project level transparency in real time. This collaboration establishes a new standard for IRA reporting."

About ProScore Technologies

ProScore is the industry standard for compliance. Powered by NVIDIA GB200 superchips, our platform delivers the industry's lowest total operational costs, enhances data accuracy, and provides real-time reporting with unmatched speed and precision.

Discover how ProScore's innovative platform supports EPC workflows through smart prevailing wage analysis, apprenticeship tracking, and automated compliance documentation. Visit proscore.ai/demo-quest to request your demo and see the platform in action.

Media Contact:

Seamus Tierney
VP, Marketing & Creative
marketing@proscore.ai
(737) 358-7661
ProScore.ai

SOURCE: ProScore Technologies LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/proscore-closes-contract-with-top-solar-epc-moss-1029206

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.