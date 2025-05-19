ProScore Technologies LLC: ProScore Closes Contract with Top Solar EPC Moss

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / ProScore Technologies (ProScore), an innovative and growing provider of software and services to assist companies manage, track, monitor compliance, and create efficiencies around their growing workforces, including to monitor compliance around the requirements of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), announced a new multi-year partnership with Moss & Associates, LLC (Moss), the number one EPC in utility-scale solar according to Solar Power World magazine, with over 20 GW of experience.

Under the terms of the agreement, ProScore will provide its proprietary software and services for Moss, its subcontractors, and its development partners on clean energy projects to monitor compliance.

ProScore is working with Moss to integrate systems and manage data from project teams, subcontractors, and suppliers. The parties foresee that the platform will be a valuable tool to assist in the management and oversight of prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements, and other tax incentive criteria throughout the lifecycle of Moss's solar construction projects.

"We're thrilled to be working with Moss," said Ron Nickelson, Founder and President of ProScore. "Early on we recognized the need for a technology-based solution that provides project level transparency in real time. This collaboration establishes a new standard for IRA reporting."

About ProScore Technologies

ProScore is the industry standard for compliance. Powered by NVIDIA GB200 superchips, our platform delivers the industry's lowest total operational costs, enhances data accuracy, and provides real-time reporting with unmatched speed and precision.

Discover how ProScore's innovative platform supports EPC workflows through smart prevailing wage analysis, apprenticeship tracking, and automated compliance documentation. Visit proscore.ai/demo-quest to request your demo and see the platform in action.

